Netflix drops first full trailer for David Attenborough’s Our Planet

Sir David Attenborough speaks over striking footage of wildlife from all corners of the globe in the first extended trailer for new Netflix series Our Planet.

The naturalist and broadcaster, whose partnership with the streaming platform was revealed in December, lends his voice to the eight-part series showcasing the planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats while looking at what steps can be taken to preserve them.

Over colourful shots of animals including tigers, elephants, penguins and whales in the trailer, Sir David says: “This is the story of our changing planet, and what we can do to help it thrive.”

Netflix has also announced that the series will feature local narrators in 10 languages, including actresses Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, who will narrate for Spain and Latin America respectively.

highlights of the our planet trailer, launching april 5:

- Sir David Attenborough’s voice

- a whale having a lovely bath

- a leopard smooching another leopard

- a baby gorilla pretending to be a backpack

- approx 2,345,004,356 leaves

- mm Sir David Attenborough’s voice pic.twitter.com/wkJ1iBLSdl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 19, 2019

Spanish actress Cruz said: “Being a part of Netflix’s Our Planet is an incredible honour. The series is spectacularly beautiful and the message of conservation could not be more timely or important.

“I feel very close to everything Our Planet stands for and I’m proud to bring such a powerful piece of work to my home country and audiences around the world.”

Hayek said: “Our Planet transcends borders to deliver an inspiring message of wonder, respect and care for our natural world.”

The film star said she is “honoured” to help bring the series to those in her home country of Mexico, and to a Spanish-language audience across Latin America and the rest of the world.

Penelope Cruz will narrate Our Planet for viewers in Spain (Ian West/PA)

Our Planet, from the makers of Sir David’s Planet Earth and Blue Planet natural history BBC series, will include never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats.

It will also look at why the natural world is so important and what can be done preserve it.

The first episode will take viewers on a journey from the Brazilian rainforest to Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, Netflix said.

The series, filmed in 50 countries on all continents across four years using the latest in 4K camera technology, will premiere on the streaming service on April 5 in more than 190 countries.

