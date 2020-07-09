Netflix cancels Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Supernatural drama Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, which stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, has been cancelled, Netflix has announced (Ian West/PA)

Supernatural drama Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has been cancelled, Netflix has announced.

The series premiered in 2018 and stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch.

It was well-received by critics and fans but its fourth instalment, set to arrive later this year, will be its last, Netflix said.

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros, Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”

It caps a tough week for Aguirre-Sacasa, after another of his shows, the Lucy Hale-starring Katy Keene, was also axed.

Netflix’s decision to cancel Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina comes after it also announced the end of three other hit series.

The next seasons of Ozark, The Kominsky Method and Dead To Me will also be their last.

Netflix rarely allows its shows lengthy runs. It is a policy widely believed to be based on the number of new subscribers a series attracts as it goes through later seasons.

