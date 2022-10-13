National Television Awards 2022: Stars dazzle on the red carpet as Cillian Murphy wins big

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Arlene Phillips attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Tallia Storm attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Mark Charnock in the press room after winning the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Shaun Wallace, Darragh Ennis, Anne Hegerty, Bradley Walsh, Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett in the press room after winning the Quiz Game Show award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire (SWIPE FOR MORE PHOTOS)
Laura Whitmore attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire (Swipe for more photos)
Holly Willoughby attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Katie Piper attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Stephen Mangan attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Katie Price attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Maya Jama attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Tremaine Plummer, Tristan Plummer and Twaine Plummer attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Ria Hebden attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Lisa Snowdon attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Kitty Scott-Claus attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Sam Ryder attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Krystal Versace attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Oti Mabuse attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Susanna Reid attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Paige Thorne attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Helen Flanagan attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Tony Way, Jo Hartley, Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan and Tom Basden in the press room after winning the Comedy award for After Life at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Kate Garraway, Darcey Draper and the crew of Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek in the press room after winning the Authored Documentary award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Paddy Bever in the press room after winning the Rising Star award for his role as Max Turner on Coronation Street, at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing in the press room after winning the Talent Show award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Picture date: Thursday October 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ NTA. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Sir Lenny Henry in the press room after winning the Special Recognition Award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
AJ Odudu and Emma Willis in the press room after presenting the Rising Star award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Stephen Mulhern in the press room after accepting the TV Presenter award on behalf of Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Alice Beer, Scott Miller, Sara Kayat, Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond, Nik Speakman, Eva Speakman, Sarah Jossel, Josie Gibson, Lisa Snowdon, Phil Vickery, Sharon Marshall, Zoe Williams, Rochelle Humes, Clodagh McKenna, Georgina Burnett, and Sonia Sodha celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Timur Miroshnychenko in the press room after presenting the award for TV Presenter at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Harry Kirton, Steven Knight and Packy Lee in the press room after winning the Returning Drama award for Peaky Blinders at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Danny Miller, Louise Minchin, Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox and Snoochie Shy in the press room after winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at the National Television Awards 2022, held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Steven Knight and Harry Kirton in the press room after winning the Returning Drama award for Peaky Blinders at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Michelle Visage in the press room after presenting The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire
Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrated nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.
You can find the winners list below as the evening progresses.
New Drama
Trigger Point – WINNER
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Video of the Day
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Authored Documentary
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The Split
Bridgerton
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Graham Norton
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
The Great British Bake Off
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbours
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER