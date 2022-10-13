National Television Awards 2022: Stars dazzle on the red carpet

Mark Charnock in the press room after winning the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Tallia Storm attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Arlene Phillips attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The best in TV is being honoured at the National Television Awards 2022.

Nominees were announced in August, with Peaky Blinders, Heartstopper and Bridgerton all receiving multiple nods.

Voting for the NTAs closed hours ahead of the ceremony, which was broadcast on ITV on Thursday (13 October).

Among those in contention included This Morning’s Alison Hammond, as well as Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant & Dec, who won in 2021 for the 20th year in a row.

Laura Whitmore attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Holly Willoughby attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Darragh Ennis attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Katie Piper attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Stephen Mangan attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Katie Price attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Maya Jama attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Tremaine Plummer, Tristan Plummer and Twaine Plummer attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Ria Hebden attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Lisa Snowdon attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Kitty Scott-Claus attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Sam Ryder attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Krystal Versace attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Oti Mabuse attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Susanna Reid attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Paige Thorne attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Sir Lenny Henry attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Helen Flanagan attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Mark Charnock in the press room after winning the Serial Drama Performance award for his role as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Tony Way, Jo Hartley, Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan and Tom Basden in the press room after winning the Comedy award for After Life at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Stephen Mulhern in the press room after accepting the TV Presenter award on behalf of Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Dermot O'Leary, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Nik Speakman and Alison Hammond celebrate in the press room after winning the Daytime award for This Morning at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Harry Kirton, Steven Knight and Packy Lee in the press room after winning the Returning Drama award for Peaky Blinders at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Danny Miller, Louise Minchin, Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox and Snoochie Shy in the press room after winning The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at the National Television Awards 2022, held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Michelle Visage in the press room after presenting The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Elsewhere, drama series such as Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and Heartstopper celebrated nominations in their show categories, as well as for individual stars: Charithra Chandran and Jonathan Bailey for Bridgerton, Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders and Kit Connor and Joe Locke for Heartstopper.

You can find the winners list below as the evening progresses.

New Drama

Trigger Point – WINNER

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Video of the Day

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Authored Documentary

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The Split

Bridgerton

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Graham Norton

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – WINNER

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning – WINNER

Comedy

After Life – WINNER

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul