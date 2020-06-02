National Gallery: Step inside immersive artworks in lockdown

The doors of the National Gallery are shut – but audiences are being invited to “step inside” colour palettes instead.

Masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet and Van Eyck have been transformed into “light and sound installations”.

The three video works, which the gallery says enable viewers to experience the paintings “immersively”, will feature on YouTube and the National Gallery website.

Art lovers are being encouraged to “navigate through” the paintings – Van Eyck’s The Arnolfini Portrait, Monet’s Water-Lilies, Setting Sun and Van Gogh’s A Wheatfield With Cypresses.

Ali Hossaini, co-director of the National Gallery’s digital studio, described the works as a “meditation on the essence of painting”.

“For 200 years, the National Gallery has welcomed the world through its doors, then the unimaginable happened,” he said.

“We had to bring the National Gallery into people’s homes. Our remarkable artists-in-residence have helped us rethink the very notion of ‘gallery walls’.”

KIMA: Colour is at www.nationalgallery.org.uk/whats-on/analema-at-ngx

PA Media