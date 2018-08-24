US reality TV star Natalie Nunn has become the first contestant to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Natalie Nunn becomes first housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

The Bad Girls Club star, 33, lost the public vote to comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli. The rest of the housemates sat in silence when host Emma Willis announced Nunn’s name.

Wearing a crown, Nunn was widely booed by the audience when she left the house.

.@missnatalienunn is the FIRST Housemate to leave the #CBB House 🤯 pic.twitter.com/A0yl7irTgV — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 24, 2018

Nunn was involved in a string of expletive ridden confrontations during her time on the Channel 5 reality show.

Nunn was previously reprimanded on the show after she reduced model Chloe Ayling to tears with an expletive-laden rant about a wet chair.

Ayling hit the headlines last year when she was kidnapped in Italy.

Following her eviction, Willis asked Nunn if she was sad to be leaving.

The American replied: “Yeah, this was a show that I always really, really wanted to be on.

“I feel like the ‘celebrity’ in front of ‘Big Brother’ is a big word. There are some people in there that I was like ‘OK, you were supposedly kidnapped, whatever’.

“I don’t know everybody here. I don’t know the people in the house.”

When asked if she felt her housemates excluded her in any way, Nunn said: “I didn’t feel like I was being left out.

“It was definitely like ‘she’s the American that will say something, so let’s not address certain things to Natalie, or even conversate with her because if there is a different side to this, then she is going to say it how it is’.”

Willis told viewers that the next eviction would take place on Tuesday.

The future of the reality show is uncertain after the boss of Channel 5 confirmed he is planning “a year without it”.

The programme has seen ratings slide in recent years as programmes such as ITV2’s Love Island have surged in popularity.

Ben Frow, director of programmes at Channel 5, told the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I plan for a year without Big Brother.

“I never say never because the world is constantly changing, and I think it would be irresponsible to not keep all options open, but at the moment I’m planning for a year without Big Brother.”

Frow also said he was “bloody furious” when porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of the current series.

Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, flew over to the UK to participate in the series, but withdrew at the last minute.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 10pm on Saturday.

Press Association