Natalie Imbruglia reveals how baby son inspired her to join The Masked Singer

Natalie Imbruglia performs onstage during a concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in 2005 (PA)

Natalie Imbruglia has revealed she decided to appear on The Masked Singer for her son who “loves” the Panda character she chose.

The 47-year-old pop star, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, announced in October 2019 that she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine.

She had previously told fans she got pregnant with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

Speaking after being crowned winner of The Masked Singer on Saturday night, she said: “I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose.

“I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on. No need to spend hours in hair and make-up.

“I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it’s also an acting gig.”

Imbruglia, who released her first album of new material in a decade last September, said she “loved” her Panda mask and wished she could have taken it home.

“I chose a character I could humanise and that I could dance in,” she added.

The singer admitted to initially struggling with performing from behind the mask.

She said: “I was terrified and I can’t remember the first two performances. I thought the mask would make me feel more confident but it took a while to get used to.

“Your voice is booming back at you so that is strange at first. By the third performance I was loving it.

“You sweat a lot too so that made me feel better about eating all the treats in the dressing room.”