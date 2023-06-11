Naomi Watts announces marriage to fellow actor Billy Crudup

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Olivia Wilde and Michelle Pfeiffer were among the celebrities offering their congratulations

British-born actress Naomi Watts has announced she has married American actor Billy Crudup.

The couple both starred in Netflix psychological thriller series Gypsy in 2017 as a husband and wife, prior to confirming their relationship.

Oscar-nominated Watts, known for Mulholland Drive, King Kong and The Impossible, wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday: “Hitched!” while also sharing emojis of a dove, knot and heart.

The 54-year-old The Watcher star also shared an image of her wearing a white lace dress with a bouquet of flowers.

Watchmen and Almost Famous star Crudup, 54, was also seen with his arms around her in a navy blue suit.

She later shared Instagram stories saying the flowers came from a deli and a picture with The Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo and her husband.

The White Lotus star Coolidge wrote: “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO.”

Watts’s former partner X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children, also wrote: “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

Watts was also in a relationship with Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008 at the age of 28.

Crudup shares a child with Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker.

They made their first appearance on the red carpet together in 2022, according to People, when they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards.