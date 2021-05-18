Naomi Campbell shares picture of her newborn baby

Model Naomi Campbell has become a mother to a baby girl.

The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her hand holding a baby's feet.

Expand Close Campbell shared the image on Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Campbell shared the image on Instagram

The model, who in recent years dated One Direction singer Liam Payne and rapper Skepta, has previously said that thanks to science she could wait to start a family whenever she wanted.

She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Designer Marc Jacobs was among the people congratulating her.

He wrote in the comments: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

During a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard she spoke about wanting to become a mother.

She is quoted as saying: "I think about having children all the time.

"But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

London-born Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl and she went on to become the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.