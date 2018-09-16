Entertainment

Nadiya Hussain: Why my marriage works

She said her husband is now doing more work at home than she does.

Nadiya Hussain (Ian West/PA)
By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Nadiya Hussain says that expecting 50:50 in a marriage leads to “failure”.

The TV presenter and former Great British Bake Off winner has been married to Abdal for 13 years.

She told The Sunday Times: “Somebody always puts in more than somebody else.

“The second you think a marriage is 50:50, that’s when failure happens.”

Hussain, 33, who had an arranged marriage, said: “There are times when I’ve had to put in 95% and my husband has had to put in 5% because he’s got a career and travelling and things to do.

“Then it evens out.”

She told the newspaper: “Right now, it’s 60:40. He is at home a lot more than I am. I don’t really feel like I’m doing much at all.”

