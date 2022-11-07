Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington announce dates for fairytale dance show

Nadiya Bychkova (left) and Kai Widdrington (right) will star in an upcoming dance show together. (PA)

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have released dates for their upcoming romantic fairytale dance show in 2023.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars will showcase their relationship on and off the dance floor as they shine a spotlight on their love affair with dance during 36 shows in the UK.

Bychkova said: “We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

Ukraine-born Bychkova, 33, is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin 10 Dance, who made her Strictly debut in 2017.

She was paired this year with Bros singer Matt Goss, who was eliminated in week four of the celebrity dance competition.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Widdrington, 27, a Junior World Latin American champion, spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before joining Strictly in 2021.

Him and Loose Women star Kaye Adams went home first during the BBC show in 2022.

Widdrington said: “To headline a show in the UK like Once Upon A Time is a dream come true, and to do it alongside Nadiya will make it even more amazing.

“We believe we have assembled one of the best casts around to support us on tour so we cannot wait to get out there next spring and entertain audiences across the country by giving them all a show to remember.”

Nadia And Kai Once Upon A Time begins in Portsmouth on March 27 and ends in Dartford on May 7.