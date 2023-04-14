Nadine Dorries ‘will not miss being an MP’ as she becomes Daily Mail columnist

Nadine Dorries said the problem with some MPs is they don’t know when to let go and they can carry on long after they should.

Nadine Dorries said she will not miss being an MP as she joins the Daily Mail as a weekly columnist.

The Conservative former culture secretary, who represents Mid Bedfordshire and has been an MP since 2005, announced she would not be standing at the next general election earlier this year.

In an interview with the Daily Mail about her life and future plans, Ms Dorries was asked whether she would miss being a member of Parliament.

She said: “No, it can’t come fast enough.

“The problem with some MPs is they don’t know when to let go and they can carry on long after they should.

“Just go. Parliament isn’t a care home.”

The Boris Johnson loyalist is already the host of a talk show on TalkTV called Friday Night With Nadine – and from Tuesday, she will be joining the Daily Mail as a weekly columnist.

According to the newspaper, readers can expect “humour, candour and plenty of northern grit, as she tackles the talking points of the day” but there will also be revelations about the “real Nadine”.

On the reports she may be offered a seat in the House of Lords, Ms Dorries said: “If it were the case, I’d be incredibly excited.”

The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of Rishi Sunak’s government since he entered Number 10 and is set to release a book on the downfall of former prime minister Mr Johnson.