Myleene Klass is first celebrity contestant to join Dancing On Ice 2021

Myleene Klass is the first celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021 (Lia Toby/PA)

Musician and presenter Myleene Klass is the first celebrity skater confirmed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account, Klass said her daughters, Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, wanted her to go on the show but she was too afraid to join in case somebody skated over her fingers.

She will be strapping on her skates alongside 11 other celebrities on the show which returns to ITV in the new year.

On joining the show, she said her daughters were “obsessed” with skating.

“They both ice skate and I stand there and I hold the coats,” she said.

“That’s my role – to tie the shoelaces and hold the coats.

“Now it’s my turn to learn and I can’t wait.”

She wrote on Instagram: “My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Klass recently announced her engagement to partner Simon Motson.

The musician, 42, welcomed her third child, her first with Motson, just over a year ago.

