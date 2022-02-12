| 10.5°C Dublin

My Girl’s Anna Chlumsky: ‘As a young person... I was for sale’

Actress Anna Chlumsky (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Expand

Actress Anna Chlumsky (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Ed Cumming

In 1991, when Anna Chlumsky was 11, she was cast in My Girl opposite the boy wonder Macaulay Culkin. Culkin had broken out defending a break-in in Home Alone the year before. In My Girl, they played childhood friends in 1970s Pennsylvania, and Chlumsky more than matched her co-star for glowing charm. Audiences flocked to it. Chlumsky’s world exploded. After a normal childhood in Chicago, she was instantly famous, the centre of her family and the main breadwinner for her mother, whom she employed as her manager.

For all the wealth and opportunity it brought, the experience was traumatic, she says, over Zoom from her home in New York. “I was lucky because I didn’t have any other huge traumas at the time. I’m the baseline of [child stardom] going relatively well. Yet it was only as an adult that I discovered any sense of reliability or security. When I was a child those did not exist, because I was for sale.”

