'My father asked me to end his life. I said, 'But that would be murder, Dad...''

When Luke O'Neill was a post-doctoral researcher in Cambridge in the early 1990s, a big drug company tried to headhunt him and a friend. His friend took the job and went to America. O'Neill stayed behind in academia and came back to Dublin. The friend went on to make a fortune and retired at 40.

"He'd call me and say, 'I think I might give the dog a bath this evening or open a bottle of Château Margaux 1949'. Meanwhile I was scrabbling around in academia. To rub it in, he'd send me a photo of the gold taps in his bathroom."

Fast-forward three decades and O'Neill has struck his own gold. In the corner of his office at Trinity's Biomedical Sciences Institute there is a Mad Men-style cabinet topped with champagne glasses, and they've come in handy lately. Two weeks ago, his company, Inflazome, was sold for €380m to Swiss healthcare company Roche, netting O'Neill and the company's co-founder, Professor Matt Cooper, a reported €26m. Inflazome's research could be used to a treat a wide variety of conditions, ranging from Alzheimer's to cardiovascular disease, and the multi-national will now spend hundreds of millions in testing the efficacy of the drug O'Neill's company has developed.

It's a huge and very Irish success story, and O'Neill is justifiably proud.

"This was my pet project. It goes back 30 years, really, but in 2010, I began working on NLRP3 which, simply put, is an on-switch for inflammation. I was working on this and I said, 'let's find a drug to combat it'. There was no eureka moment but there was a day when a neuroscientist in Trinity, named Marina Lynch, emailed to say that our molecule had worked in an animal model of Alzheimer's. That was huge."

The sale has made him a rich man but he says the money won't impact his life in any real way. He gives the impression of having slightly too much fun to retire to dog baths and gold taps just yet.

Since the onset of the pandemic, O'Neill has become a kind of national oracle on all things science, appearing on The Late Late Show and writing regularly in the Sunday Independent. Perhaps surprisingly for a scientist, he says the biggest challenge with the pandemic now comes in the areas of "human behaviour and human psychology".

"People want to get back to their lives and every day they see something negative," he tells me. "How can we get science to help with those? At the moment we can only say that the cavalry, in the form of vaccines and therapeutics, is coming. In the meantime, we can urge people to comply with science-backed advice.

"I don't envy politicians because they have scientific concerns to take into account, they have to listen to human concerns and then you have economic pressure. And the stakes are so high. If they get it wrong, people will die. If they get it wrong in a different way, with the economy, people will die for another reason. If they get it wrong in yet another way, old people could be left with massive mental health problems."

Will we reach a point where the health risks can be measured in a concrete way against the damage to the economy? Will there be a price on human life?

"That's what we call the grim calculus," he replies. "If I spend X, will Y number of people live? That is in the back of people's minds. But it's a false dichotomy to separate medical from economic concerns. If people are suffering because of economic collapse, then we should use economic measures to give those people relief.

"The best way to fix the economic situation is to get a vaccine for the illness, and so health and the economy are very closely connected. If I was Michael O'Leary, I'd have been investing in testing five months ago. If every Ryanair passenger could be tested, what would that do? He says it's the government's responsibility but he needs science more than anyone else."

O'Neill calls himself a "science communicator" and part of his skill is distilling complex research into easily understandable messages. He has a new book Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here's The Science, which takes in sociology, economics and psychology as well as science. It explains such modern conundrums as why some people are sceptical about vaccines, why we don't give all our money to charity and why men's and women's brains are different.

It also touches on subjects that are close to his heart, such as depression. He suffered a mild bout when he was 33, after the birth of his son.

"Looking back, I think what triggered it was fear about not being able to bring up my kid. I felt 'I can't be a dad now'. It's an earth-shattering event, becoming a parent. There was a lack of sleep, a lack of enjoying things. I felt I had to get myself back on course so that I could be a good parent."

The depression was never so severe that he had to give up work but he knew something had to be done. "I went to the doctor, who prescribed a bit of meds and I had a bit of talk therapy, which helped also. One thing that was good that came out of it was that when we had students here who had issues or were depressed, I think I was a bit more tuned into it."

Euthanasia is dealt with in another chapter in the book, and this, too was a subject with which O'Neill had personal experience. In 1996, when his father, Kevin, was incapacitated with a stroke, he asked O'Neill to help him to end his life.

"My dad was infirm, half paralysed, and really depressed," he recalls. "And I'd go in and visit him and he'd say to me, 'You have the chemicals in your lab, why don't you give them to me?'. Now, he had a very black sense of humour - it was one of the things that I loved about him. And I'd sort of kid myself that he was joking but then I'd go back and he'd say it again and I'd say 'but that would be murder, Dad'. He said to me, 'if I was a horse, you'd shoot me'."

His father contracted pneumonia toward the end of his life and the doctor decided not to treat it, which absolved O'Neill of the terrible decision he was facing. But what would he have done if things had continued?

"That's a great question. I don't know, is the answer. This was a long time before these debates were happening in Ireland. It was cruel in a way. I used to visit him twice a week. I used to box off 45 minutes, in and out, because I couldn't bear to see him like that.

"I remember the night he died. It was about midnight and they rang me in the nursing home and I came down and held his hand and he just gradually slipped away. And then I realised it was a good way to go. The first thought that went through my mind was, his heart has stopped beating and that heart has been beating for decades. I thought about his mother giving birth to him and the heart starting in the womb. You could measure a life in heartbeats."

Kevin O'Neill was a towering figure in his son's life. Kevin grew up in England and was a radical, who had reacted to his years serving in the British army - he fought in World War II - to become "a hippie before his time". He was staunchly anti-war, and one of Luke's early memories is chanting an anti-Vietnam slogan that his father taught him: "Hey, hey, LBJ [Lyndon B Johnson], how many kids did you kill today?"

After the war, O'Neill's grandmother bought a little hotel in Bray. Kevin followed her to Ireland and it was there that he met Luke's mother, Carmel.

Carmel was sick with cancer for much of Luke's childhood and she died when he was 17. "My mother was only 56 when she died and, sadly, my memory of those years is her being in and out of hospital a lot," he recalls. "[Treatment of cancer] was barbaric in those days. She had a double mastectomy and high-dose steroids. My father had a really hard time; he never really got over it and he suffered from depression."

The grief and the upheaval in the family hit him hard.

"I had one sister who lived in England, and whom I dedicate the book to; she would come home and visit us. My life with my dad was like Steptoe and Son. The two of us were thrown together in the situation and we kind of stumbled on through it. I had to become a bit independent. My memory is that it was a bit of a sink-or-swim time. We had good support - there was a relative who lived on the street."

His mother's death came during his first year in Trinity College Dublin, where he did an undergraduate degree in biochemistry, graduating in 1985. "I was very aware that I could go off the rails but it was friends and camaraderie that got me through. I didn't want to drop out. It wasn't easy but I got through it."

By then, he had discovered that music was a better way of meeting girls than sports, and he says he was "that annoying guy" who took out a guitar at student parties. After completing his degree in Trinity, he did postgraduate work in Cambridge, where he worked on rheumatoid arthritis and began to gain a name for himself in international medical publications - he is one of the most cited immunology professors in the world.

He says he made the majority of his friends in those years and played folk music in London bars with his close friend, the RTÉ journalist Tony Connelly. O'Neill has a band called Metabolix, which he formed with other researchers; until the pandemic hit, he had been gigging here and there with them.

He met his wife, Margaret Worrall, when he moved back to Dublin to take up a post at Trinity.

"She had worked in Australia in a biotech company for five years. I couldn't have married a non-scientist. Imagine if your main passion was something that you couldn't talk about to your partner? It would be very tough. It's a hobby that you share. Every night we'd bounce ideas off each other. She's a much better scientist than me."

The Inflazome deal is just one of many success stories for O'Neill over the last few years, but he points out that there have been many hits and misses.

He had to shop the company around "like on Dragons' Den" and one company passed on it. He likens pharmaceutical investment to horse racing; the big companies run a few of them and hope one will win.

On current form, O'Neill has the makings of another winner. Two years ago, while on a sabbatical from Trinity, he co-founded Sitryx, a biotech start-up that focuses on new immunological treatments for cancer and immune-mediated conditions. Sitryx signed a deal with pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in March which included a payment of $50m, along with a royalty deal that could be worth hundreds of millions.

The numbers are staggering but O'Neill points out that the money he and his partners receive is small change compared to the billions the pharmaceutical companies stand to make off the back of their research.

And despite the lure of corporate dollars, he is determined to stay in academia.

"I'm working 15-hour days here but I really love what I do. You have more freedom if you're an academic. A company can decide you're doing research on gout one day and something else the next. In a university, you can build your own team and you're unfettered. I'm an educator and my passion is teaching and communications. I get to do all that now, with my research, and I'm grateful for it. But I would love a holiday, I must admit," he says.

His lab is currently working on four Covid projects, including a collaboration with researchers in Belgium who work on the Covid-19 virus.

"We are sending them chemicals and they're sending us samples. Two weeks ago we had a great call with them. We have a drug that kills the virus. There are many slips in this business, nothing is certain, but we're getting good data and we've got to push that."

Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here's The Science by Luke O'Neill is published by Gill Books, €24.99

Brilliant boffins: Scientists who became crossover stars

Brian Cox

Expand Close Brian Cox / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Cox

Like Luke O'Neill, Cox is a musician - he was a keyboard player with the band D:Ream, who scored a No 1 hit with Things Can Only Get Better in 1994 - but it was as a television scientist that he made his name. He is a professor of particle physics at Manchester University and has worked as a broadcaster, presenting In Einstein's Shadow and Wonders of the Solar System for the BBC. He has also acted, and has even appeared onstage with the Monty Python troupe. The multi-talented Cox also voiced a character on the children's programme, Postman Pat. In 2009, he was named one of People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive.

Brian May

Expand Close Brian May / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian May

Queen fans have long speculated that Freddie Mercury name-checked Galileo in Bohemian Rhapsody as a nod to May. The guitarist began his astrophysics research in 1970, then put his studies on hold for three decades. May returned to his academic work and in 2007 published a PhD with the title, A Survey of Radial Velocities in the Zodiacal Dust Cloud. That year, May was appointed a visiting researcher at Imperial College London and he continues his interest in astronomy and involvement with the Imperial Astrophysics Group. He has also co-authored a book, Cosmos, with the late astronomer and pal Patrick Moore.

Lisa Kudrow

Expand Close Lisa Kudrow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa Kudrow

Given her academic pedigree, including postgraduate work in biology, it seems ironic that Friends star Kudrow made her name playing the ultimate airhead. She has since worked as producer on the US version of Who Do You Think You Are? Medicine is in Kudrow's family. Her father, Lee, was a neurologist; he founded the California Medical Clinic for Headache. While trying to break into acting, Kudrow worked on his staff for eight years on a project to determine if left or right-handedness affects migraines. The answer was no. Both Lisa and Lee suffer from frequent migraines, which may have sparked their interest in the study.

Sunday Indo Living