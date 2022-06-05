My Cultural Life: Actor Barry McGovern

BOOK: Ulysses

I’m completely immersed in James Joyce’s Ulysses at the moment. It’s my favourite book and on this, its centenary year, I want to share it with fellow Dubliners and all who would like to come.

Having recorded Finnegans Wake in 2020, I must be mad. But to have the privilege of reading publicly two of the great Modernist texts from 1922 – I’m reading TS Eliot’s The Waste Land in Sligo on July 30 – in their centenary year is a great gift.

TV: Newsnight

I love documentaries and sports programmes and catching up with old films I missed the first time around. I also like to watch Newsnight on BBC2 as it gives a more in-depth coverage of international events and events in Britain, and indeed Ireland, seen from a different perspective than the one we get here.

And a secret vice is quizzes. Once I flick to The Chase or Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? it takes a bit of will power to turn it off. As for Judge Judy…

RADIO: Lyric FM

I’m a big classical music fan and my day is not complete unless I get some sort of fix. I listen to BBC Radio 3 a lot and some of Lyric FM.

One of the great things about the easing of restrictions around Covid-19 is that I am able to sing again with the National Symphony Chorus (as we’re now called) and the recent NSO concert featuring Brahms’ German Requiem was very rewarding.

ART: Alberto Giacometti

As regards live cultural events this year, I’m not sure what’s on, but I am looking forward to going to more concerts and plays. And exhibitions. We are very lucky to have such a great variety of art exhibitions in this small island.

I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the Alberto Giacometti exhibition at the National Gallery [until September 4]. As well as being a wonderful sculptor, Giacometti was a friend of Samuel Beckett and designed the tree for a production of Waiting for Godot at the Odeon Theatre in Paris, in 1961.