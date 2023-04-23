| 10.4°C Dublin

Zendaya returns to musical stage with surprise performance at Coachella

Sia and Maddie Ziegler also joined Labrinth during his surprise-filled set.

Zendaya (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Zendaya has surprised fans during Labrinth’s set at the second weekend of the Coachella music festival.

The Hollywood actress performed a gentle rendition of their Emmy-nominated song I’m Tired, which featured in the second series of Euphoria, where Zendaya stars as fan favourite character Rue Bennett.

