Zayn Malik shares new single Vibez ahead of Nobody Is Listening album release

Zayn Malik shared his new single Vibez ahead of the release of album Nobody Is Listening.

The former One Direction singer will release his third solo record on January 15, the follow-up to 2018’s Icarus Falls.

Vibez, a slow and sultry R&B track, has Malik in a loving mood while serenading a romantic partner.

“Baby, mine, you’re mine,” he sings.

It is the second track released so far from the ironically named Nobody Is Listening, after the arrival of Better in September.

That came a week after Malik, 27, welcomed his first child with model partner Gigi Hadid, 25.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

Malik departed One Direction in 2015 and released his acclaimed debut album Mind Of Mine the following year. It reached number one in both the UK and US.

However, Icarus Falls did not perform as well. It peaked at 77 in the UK album charts.

