| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Yusuf/Cat Stevens to release new album ahead of Glastonbury legends slot

The release will also come a month before his 75th birthday.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Aminah Yusuf/PA) Expand

Close

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Aminah Yusuf/PA)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Aminah Yusuf/PA)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Aminah Yusuf/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is to release a new album days before he plays Glastonbury’s tea-time legends slot.

King Of A Land, the veteran folk singer-songwriter’s 17th studio album, will arrive on June 16 and is described as “more than a decade in the making”.

Most Watched

Privacy