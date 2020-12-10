YouTube announces line-up for virtual New Year’s Eve celebration

Dua Lipa will perform in the New Year’s Eve celebration (Matt Crossick/PA)

YouTube is hosting a virtual New Year’s Eve celebration featuring appearances from Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel.

Hello 2021 will stream on Thursday December 31, counting down to midnight with live music performances, comedy, DJ sets and speeches.

Alongside Future Nostalgia star Lipa, there will also be performances from rappers Aitch and AJ Tracey, and singers Anne-Marie and MNEK.

YouTube also promises “sketches and roasts” from names including Big Narstie, Katherine Ryan, Kurupt FM and Ellie White.

The show will also air in the US, Korea, Japan and India, with tailored content for each territory.

The US event is expected to feature stars including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato and RuPaul.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals EMEA, said: “Hello 2021: UK offers us a chance to get together, celebrate and look forward to a brighter year ahead with an astonishing array of homegrown and global talent.

“In many cases, 2020 has also brought out the best in people. We’ve seen online communities coming together like never before to share stories, experiences and learn from each other.

“It has been a time of compassion and creativity and that’s been reflected in the work that YouTube Originals has been doing this year. Goodbye 2020 and Hello 2021.”

Hello 2021 is executive produced by Amelia Brown and Shona Baldwin for Thames, which is a part of Fremantle.

Brown, managing director of Thames, said: “After a year like no other, we’re extremely happy to be able to welcome 2021 in style – bringing to YouTube exciting talent, exceptional performances and truly celebrate the year ahead.

“Hello 2021: UK is also a great opportunity for the worldwide Fremantle family to be working closely together, bringing incredible content to a global platform like YouTube.”

