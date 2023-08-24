You’re in! Top tips for buying hot concert tickets at the presale, general sale and last minute stage

Couldn’t get a seat for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts? Don’t be left empty-handed next time with our hacks for beating the dreaded online queue

Have multiple accounts open and not multiple tabs if you don't want to miss out on big events like Taylor Swift. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images

There are few experiences more frustrating than buying tickets on Ticketmaster. That bubble of excitement you feel when your favourite artist announces a concert is quickly slashed by the agonising crawl through the online queue, only to be deflated entirely by the eventual “No tickets matched your search” notification when you make it through to the purchase point hours later.