Entertainment Music

Sunday 19 August 2018

Years & Years star Olly Alexander: I’d want a male partner on Strictly

The BBC1 series has previously said that it has ‘no plans’ to change the mixed-sex format this year.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander (PA Images on behalf of So TV)
Years and Years singer Olly Alexander (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Years & Years star Olly Alexander says he would consider joining Strictly Come Dancing if he could dance with a man.

The singer, 28, told Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch: “I’d want a guy partner. I need a big man to spin me around.”

Asked if he would think about signing up for the BBC1 show if he could have a male partner, he replied: “Well, why not?”

His comments come after double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock joined the ranks of Strictly stars who would like to see same-sex couples on the TV show.

“I would be more than happy for it. I think it’s something that would be really cool to see,” he said.

The BBC1 series has previously confirmed that it has “no plans” to change the mixed-sex format this year.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and previous contestant Rev Richard Coles have supported the idea of same-sex couples, while dancing pro Kevin Clifton said he would be happy to dance with another man on the programme.

ipanews_ddfe6120-1d86-4379-92c9-4c8c346b3816_embedded233058516
Shirley Ballas (Ian West/PA)

And head judge Shirley Ballas has said: “I couldn’t think of anything more exciting. I’m for it.”

Sunday Brunch co-presenter Tim Lovejoy joked about last year’s Strictly contestants, including Alexandra Burke, a guest on Sunday’s cookery show, and Lovejoy’s co-presenter Simon Rimmer.

“They’ve clearly got a new celebrity booker because they’ve raised the bar of the contestants (this year),” he quipped.

“They were really digging around in the bottom of the barrel last year.”

But the show’s guests said they had heard rumours that Lovejoy would be signing up for Strictly this year.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment