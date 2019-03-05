Years And Years’ Emre Turkmen becomes a father

Years And Years star Emre Turkmen has become a father for the first time.

The musician, part of the synth-pop band alongside Olly Alexander and Mikey Goldsworthy, welcomed a daughter named Daphne with partner Jasmine Kubski.

Turkmen shared a picture of the new arrival on Instagram, along with the caption: “Hello, world. @jaskubski and I made a new human FROM SCRATCH. This is my daughter, Daphne.”

Alexander commented on the post: “ALL HAIL QUEEN DAPHNE.”

Years And Years formed in London in 2010 and topped the BBC Music Sound of 2015 list.

Their debut studio album, Communion, contained the hit tracks King and Shine and reached number one in the UK.

Press Association