XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are accused of first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwright (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP) Expand

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwright (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

By Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Three men on trial for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorbike shop to rob and shoot the rising star, a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments.

Pascale Achille played mobile phone videos the defendants allegedly took hours after the killing which showed them smiling and dancing as they flashed handfuls of 100 dollar (£84.50) notes.

