X Factor winner Louisa Johnson leaves Simon Cowell’s record label
Johnson became X Factor’s youngest ever winner aged 17 in 2015.
X Factor winner Louisa Johnson has left Simon Cowell’s record label.
The 20-year-old revealed the news on Twitter and said her departure from Syco Music was a “mutual decision”.
She wrote: “Big thank you to Syco for everything they’ve done for me.
Forever grateful for my journey so far.. can’t wait for you to hear new music 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/qAtxhvMtZe— Louisa (@louisa) July 13, 2018
“It’s been so much fun and I’ll always be grateful to Simon and the team for all their support.”
She added she is set to release a new single on Sony’s Ministry Of Sound record label next month and said: “You’re gonna love this one guys.”
Johnson has been signed with Syco Music since winning X Factor in 2015 when she became the show’s youngest ever winner at 17.
She enjoyed three top 20 hits in the year following her victory but her most recent releases have struggled.
Her 2018 release, Yes featuring 2 Chainz, reached 65 in the chart.
Johnson is not the first former X Factor contestant to depart Syco Music.
Sam Bailey, Ben Haenow, Alexandra Burke and Matt Cardle have all left.
But many of X Factor’s most successful acts continue to work with Cowell. James Arthur, Rebecca Ferguson, Olly Murs and Little Mix are all still on the Syco label.
Press Association