X Factor winner Louisa Johnson leaves Simon Cowell’s record label

The 20-year-old revealed the news on Twitter and said her departure from Syco Music was a “mutual decision”.

She wrote: “Big thank you to Syco for everything they’ve done for me.

Forever grateful for my journey so far.. can’t wait for you to hear new music 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/qAtxhvMtZe — Louisa (@louisa) July 13, 2018

“It’s been so much fun and I’ll always be grateful to Simon and the team for all their support.”

She added she is set to release a new single on Sony’s Ministry Of Sound record label next month and said: “You’re gonna love this one guys.”

Johnson has been signed with Syco Music since winning X Factor in 2015 when she became the show’s youngest ever winner at 17.

X Factor winner Louisa Johnson has departed Simon Cowell’s record label (Ian West/PA)

She enjoyed three top 20 hits in the year following her victory but her most recent releases have struggled.

Her 2018 release, Yes featuring 2 Chainz, reached 65 in the chart.

Johnson is not the first former X Factor contestant to depart Syco Music.

Sam Bailey, Ben Haenow, Alexandra Burke and Matt Cardle have all left.

But many of X Factor’s most successful acts continue to work with Cowell. James Arthur, Rebecca Ferguson, Olly Murs and Little Mix are all still on the Syco label.

Press Association