X Factor winner Alexandra Burke splits with her record company

X Factor winner, who triumphed on the 2008 version of the show, tweeted to say she had parted ways with Decca Records.

Alexandra Burke has parted ways with her record company (Steve Parsons/PA)

London-born Burke, 37, released her third album, The Truth Is, in March last year with the company.

It peaked at number 16 in the UK charts.

While announcing the split from Decca, Burke told fans she was “excited… to start a new music chapter”.

listening to The Truth is album reminiscing on how my life circumstances influenced those songs deeply!💕...thank you @DeccaRecords for bringing that chapter to life and wish you the best. Excited to get back in the studio and start a new music chapter to share with you..xx🤗🎶 — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) January 30, 2019

She said: “listening to The Truth Is album reminiscing on how my life circumstances influenced those songs deeply! …thank you @DeccaRecords for bringing that chapter to life and wish you the best.

“Excited to get back in the studio and start a new music chapter to share with you..xx”

Burke’s hits include a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Bad Boys and All Night Long. She is currently starring in the theatre, playing the leading role of Rachel Marron in a nationwide tour of The Bodyguard.

The role was made famous by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film.

Press Association