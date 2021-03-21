World Down Syndrome day: Sting performs in video on the importance of hiring people with special needs 

Sting has performed in a stunning video that highlights the importance of hiring people with Down Syndrome.

The music video, called Hiring Chain, tells the story of how one employer hiring a person with Down Syndrome leads to others following suit.

Created by CoorDown, viewers are introduced to a woman called Simone who was hired to work in a bakery.

While picking up some cakes, a lawyer saw Simone doing a good job and decided to hire John- a man with Down Syndrome.

The chain goes on, and at the end of the video the baker gets his hair cut in a barber that has an employee with Down Syndrome- and he doesn’t realise he has started the positive trend.

On World Down syndrome day 2021, CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland Barry Sheridan said it’s so important for people with special needs to be given employment opportunities.

“People need meaningful work,” Mr Sheridan said.

“We all need to use our brains and we need social interaction. Without it, people with Down Syndrome often see their peers achieving milestones which they themselves are not.

"What we are most interested in is working with adults with Down Syndrome and asking them, ‘What are you interested in? What would you enjoy doing?”

The charity runs an ability programme that helps equip adults with Down Syndrome with the necessary skills to access meaningful employment offers a range of adult education and training courses.

It also provides training for employers that participate in the programme to ensure that all involved are supported.

“We developed the Ability Programme that focuses on key sectors such as hospitality, catering, retail, hairdressing, horticulture and business administration,” Mr Sheridan said.

“There is huge opportunity. What we are finding is people with Down Syndrome are truly adding value and their employers are really happy.”

