Friday 7 December 2018

Women well represented in nominations for 2019 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Brandi Carlile are in line for big awards

Grammy Awards (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Brandi Carlile will compete in the top three categories at the 2019 Grammys, where women mark a comeback.

Carlile is one of the five women nominated for album of the year, along with Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and H.E.R. Post Malone, Drake and Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack are also up for the prize.

Brandi Carlile performs at One Love Malibu (Amy Harris/AP)

Lamar and SZA’s All The Stars is nominated for both record and song of the year.

Five other songs scored nominations in both categories, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow; Childish Gambino’s This Is America; Drake’s God’s Plan; Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s The Middle; and Carlile’s The Joke.

