Winner of Ed Sheeran painting may create a Sheeran room in her house

Ed Sheeran’s painting called Splash Planet raised more than £51,000 for the charity Cancer Campaign in Suffolk when it was raffled off. (Ben Birchall/ PA)

An American woman who won a painting by pop star Ed Sheeran after buying a £20 charity raffle ticket said she may create a Sheeran room in her house.

Claire Faynor, 22, who lives in Vermont in the east of the country, won the abstract artwork, titled Splash Planet, on Monday.

Expand Close Claire Faynor, 22, of Vermont in America, won a painting by pop star Ed Sheeran after buying a £20 raffle ticket. (Claire Faynor/ PA) / Facebook

The information systems specialist, who works for the Department of Homeland Security, told BBC Radio Suffolk that she may create a Sheeran room in her house.

“I was trying to push that through with my roommates in the first place and now I have even more reason,” she said.

She said that when she got the email telling her she had won she “genuinely didn’t believe it”, adding: “I thought it was a scam.”

Expand Close A painting by pop star Ed Sheeran, called Splash Planet, was raffled off for charity the Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS), raising more than £51,000. (CCiS/ PA) / Facebook

The charity raffle raised more than £51,000 for the Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS) through ticket sales and donations, with the total rising to £67,000 through further donations after the raffle finished on Monday, the charity said.

Sheeran previously donated another painting, Dab 2, to a charity auction, where it sold for £40,000.

PA Media