Wild Youth frontman promises ‘big and bold’ Eurovision performance

The group will represent Ireland at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest contest on May 9 in Liverpool with their song We Are One.

Conor O&rsquo;Donohoe has promised a big and bold performance when his band Wild Youth represent Ireland at Eurovision (Andres Poveda/RTE/PA) Expand

Close

By Claudia Savage, PA

Ireland’s Eurovision performance will be “big and bold”, Wild Youth lead singer Conor O’Donohoe has promised.

The group will represent Ireland in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on May 9 with their song We Are One.

