Wholesome moment Phoebe Bridgers gets fans to show photos of their dogs during concert

This is the wholesome moment Phoebe Bridgers gets Irish fans to show photos of their dogs during a Boygenius concert in Dublin.

The clip shows thousands of fans holding up their phones with photos of their dogs, while the on-stage cameramen projects the pooches onto the big screen.

"This is phones for good. Generally phones are killing our brains..." Phoebe Bridgers can be heard saying.

Crowd members reacted with joy as they saw the endless pictures of pets fill up the big screen.

At one point a cat appeared, which was met with booing.

Bridgers was performing with supergroup Boygenius in Kilmainham on Monday night.