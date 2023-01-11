| 5.8°C Dublin

Whiskey in the Jar: The song that broke Thin Lizzy

What started as a rehearsal room joke became the band’s breakout hit. It rescued the trio from debt and obscurity, but also led to an acrimonious split

Original line-up: Singer and bassist Phil Lynott, drummer Brian Downey and guitarist Eric Bell in 1973. Photo by Jack Ka via Getty
Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham joined Thin Lizzy after Eric Bell left. Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns

Original line-up: Singer and bassist Phil Lynott, drummer Brian Downey and guitarist Eric Bell in 1973. Photo by Jack Ka via Getty

Brian Robertson and Scott Gorham joined Thin Lizzy after Eric Bell left. Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns

Graeme Thomson

It was the song that broke Thin Lizzy — in both senses. A career-saving hit and an awkward albatross, Whiskey in the Jar gave Ireland’s pioneering rockers their breakthrough. The song hit the Irish number 1 spot this month 50 years ago. It entered the UK charts in the same month and climbed to number six in February.

A venerable Irish folk song torn apart for kicks, then hastily reassembled, the single was seen by the band as a slightly embarrassing throwaway. The classic Thin Lizzy line-up — formed a year later, with Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson replacing departed guitarist Eric Bell — never performed the song. Even when it became a hit, says Bell: “We thought, God almighty! I didn’t take it seriously in the slightest.”

