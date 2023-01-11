Whiskey in the Jar: The song that broke Thin Lizzy

It was the song that broke Thin Lizzy — in both senses. A career-saving hit and an awkward albatross, Whiskey in the Jar gave Ireland’s pioneering rockers their breakthrough. The song hit the Irish number 1 spot this month 50 years ago. It entered the UK charts in the same month and climbed to number six in February.

A venerable Irish folk song torn apart for kicks, then hastily reassembled, the single was seen by the band as a slightly embarrassing throwaway. The classic Thin Lizzy line-up — formed a year later, with Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson replacing departed guitarist Eric Bell — never performed the song. Even when it became a hit, says Bell: “We thought, God almighty! I didn’t take it seriously in the slightest.”

Yet their take on the traditional tale of a marauding highwayman robbing Captain Farrell only to be outwitted by his wily lover remains beloved. Whiskey in the Jar has been covered by Metallica, U2, Pulp, Belle and Sebastian and Simple Minds. More pertinently, it saved the band.

At the end of 1972, Thin Lizzy were a struggling blues-rock trio, testing the patience of their record label, Decca. Formed in 1970 by ex-Them guitarist Eric Bell and former Black Eagles member Philip Lynott on vocals and bass and Brian Downey on drums, they moved to London and released two albums. Neither made much impact. They lacked a killer song, and Lynott was not yet the charismatic frontman he would become. The trio often struggled to hold the attention of their modest audiences.

Whiskey in the Jar changed all that. Described by Bell as “an absolute fluke”, the recording had its genesis in a rehearsal room above a pub in north London. “We couldn’t get anything together that day,” Bell told me. “It wasn’t happening. I started reading Melody Maker and Brian was sitting at his drums reading the paper. We had a second guitar, so Philip picked that up, went to the microphone and started singing all these stupid songs. Just as a joke. We weren’t paying any attention. At one point he started singing Irish songs, including Whiskey in the Jar. I was very bored, so I started playing guitar along with him. Then Brian started playing the drums.”

Lynott would have known the song from the pubs of Dublin, where it was a folk staple. The Dubliners had recorded it three times and it was popular on both sides of the Atlantic. Lynott often strummed it himself back in the 1960s. Dating to the 17th century, it’s the thrilling tale of a free-spirited outlaw roaming the mountains of southern Ireland. He robs a military man and is then betrayed by his lover, who scarpers with the loot while he languishes in jail. A number of plot points mirror the Irish ballad Patrick Fleming, about the highwayman executed in 1650.

In the rehearsal room, Thin Lizzy were working up material for their next single. The hard-rocking Black Boys on the Corner was earmarked for the A-side. Co-manager Ted Carroll heard them playing Whiskey in the Jar as he traipsed up the stairs, and suggested it might work as a B-side. This didn’t land well. “We were going to throw him out the window of the pub,” says Bell. “We said, ‘One of the reasons we left Ireland was to get away from Paddy music!’ Ted said, ‘You should think about it. I think you have a hit’.”

Lynott’s appropriation may not have been as offhand as it first appeared. He had been immersed in the boho Dublin scene of the late 1960s, hanging out with the poets of Trinity College and members of Dr Strangely Strange, Tara Telephone and the Incredible String Band, who frequently visited the city.

In the early 1970s, he would also have been aware of Horslips’ influential blending of traditional Irish music and rock dynamics. “By the end of 1972 we were enormous, biggest album of the year, and Philip was very conscious of that,” says founder member Eamon Carr. “He was well hip to what was going on.”

Thin Lizzy recorded Whiskey in the Jar in makeshift fashion. Lynott and Bell played two acoustic guitars. Downey played drums. Lynott added vocals but not bass. Bell tried adding electric guitar but the results were “appalling”. He took the cassette home and tried in vain to compose an introduction and hook.

“It was the most difficult piece of music I’ve ever tried to invent in my life,” he said. “I could think of nothing to play on it, the blues scale didn’t fit. I had to think of something really melodic. Weeks passed, and everybody started pressurising me.”

Something clicked on the long drive back to London following a show in Wales, listening to the Chieftains’ third album on cassette during the woozy wee small hours. “I thought, I’ll try and copy the Irish pipes’ sound for the intro. We went home and I came up with it.” The song’s signature melodic guitar hook came to him soon after. “They booked studio time and I overdubbed all the guitar work,” he recalls. “There was still no bass. Nobody actually noticed.”

The record company noticed the hit potential, at least. With Bell’s additions, the song burst out of the snug bar and into the rock realm. “Decca heard Whiskey and said, ‘No way is this going to be a B-side, this is the A-side,’” Downey recalled. “We had no say in the matter.” Black Boys on the Corner was relegated to the flip side.

Released on November 3, 1972, the single was a “sleeper”, said Downey. It first became a hit in Ireland, where it entered the charts at the end of November and stayed for 17 weeks. It reached the top 20 in Germany and the Netherlands.

The band was summoned from a German tour to appear on Top of the Pops. “That’s when all the doors started opening,” says Bell. “Things changed overnight. One week, we’re playing in a pub for 300 people. A week later you’re on Top of the Pops, the radio plays your record, it’s on the jukebox. Two weeks later we’re in a Mecca hall that holds 3,000 people.”

When Whiskey in the Jar was released, Thin Lizzy were in debt to the tune of £10,000. The single sorted that out. It also convinced Decca to commit to a third album, Vagabonds of the Western World. Yet for all its positive impact, the band had an uneasy relationship with their big number. “It was so different to the rest of what they were doing and what they were about,” says Carr. “It seemed to stick out as a bit of a novelty.”

It also, indirectly, ended the first incarnation of the band. Thin Lizzy’s next two singles, Randolph’s Tango and The Rocker — both different, both great — failed to do any numbers. “Our management and record company got on to us: You need another hit, otherwise you’re going to be a one-hit wonder,” says Bell. “That’s when Philip really started wanting the fame and fortune. We’d had a small taste of it, it lasted about two months, then it faded away. Philip started getting hungry for it.”

Unhappy that the “purity” of the music was being diluted, and negotiating a period of personal unhappiness, Bell departed on New Year’s Eve 1973 after a meltdown on stage in Belfast. Lynott and Downey regrouped with two new guitarists and a leaner hard rock sound. This new version of Thin Lizzy — which wouldn’t have another hit until The Boys are Back in Town in 1976 — shunned Whiskey in the Jar, a track defined by Bell’s guitars. It is nowhere to be found on their classic concert album, Live and Dangerous, although Lynott began performing it again after the demise of Thin Lizzy, probably more out of necessity than affection.

If Thin Lizzy were really two different bands in the 1970s, Whiskey in the Jar is characteristic of neither incarnation. It’s an outlier, a one-off. “It must have been extremely hard for Philip because, one, it wasn’t one of his songs; and two, he didn’t even play bass on it,” says Bell. “And it became a hit.” Not just a hit, a standard; a unique blend of traditional and progressive which entered the bloodstream of popular music. Not a bad legacy. “I think it’s actually very good,” says Bell. “It stands the test of time.”