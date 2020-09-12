When the British were welcomed as invaders

In May 1965, the Rolling Stones were on tour in America. As were staying at the Jack Tar Harrison hotel in Clearwater, Florida, Keith Richards's sleep was interrupted by the beginnings of a riff that was going around his head. He had the presence of mind to get out of bed and commit it to the recording device that he kept with him at all times. The next morning, he played the recorded guitar part to Mick Jagger. The frontman liked what he heard and came up with words over the next few days.

The Stones moved quickly in those days. Soon, they were recording the song at Chess Studios, Chicago. But the track they got on tape didn't excite them, and nor did it provoke passionate feelings among those they played it to. The consensus was that it was too slow. It dragged.

A week later, in Hollywood's RCA Studios, they had another stab at recording the song. Two things had changed. Charlie Watts' drumming had gone up in tempo and Richards had bought a new toy, the Maestro fuzzbox, which promised to make his guitar sound like anything but a guitar. What he wanted it to sound like was a Stax horn section. They had a few goes at recording the song and within half an hour, it was in the can.

Richards couldn't see that it was especially thrilling. He thought it would make an LP track. Everyone else realised it was a single - and not just a single, but a hit.

And they were right. The finished song was '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' and it went on to dominate the summer of 1965 in the US and on this side of the Atlantic. It replaced Brendan Bowyer's 'Don't Lose Your Hucklebuck Shoes' as Irish number one and stayed at the top for four consecutive weeks.

The story of one of the Stones' most emblematic songs is covered at length in a new book, Overpaid, Oversexed and Over There, in which writer David Hepworth describes how the so-called British Invasion transformed the band and their fortunes.

They went, he writes, from being a covers band, a rhythm and blues group, to a fully fledged rock band - and one very much fashioned in America.

'Satisfaction', Hepworth contends, wasn't just made in America and inspired by America; it felt like America itself. And, he says, it is extraordinary to reflect that less than two years before, the Rolling Stones had never set foot in the country. The band had long been obsessed with the US. Their early fixation with the blues had signalled that, but there was a feeling among them - and their English contemporaries of the time - that America was where it was at. If, to adapt that old cliché, you could make it there, you would be big everywhere.

In the mid-1960s, one British band after another made it huge in America. It all started with the Beatles, who had made a splash back home with their first two albums, Please Please Me and With the Beatles. They had been released in March and November 1963, but Hepworth contends that most Americans wouldn't have heard of them until the following year. Within months, there were few in the US who didn't know them.

Despite topping the singles chart twice back home in 1963, Capitol Records, the US arm of EMI (which had signed the Beatles in the UK), had inexplicably passed on releasing the songs in America. Even though 'She Loves You' had been the soundtrack of that summer in Britain and Ireland, the Capitol executives - in their wisdom - opted to pass on the song.

They relented in December with 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and the single was nothing short of a sensation. It became a US number one and previous singles were quickly rushed out to quell pent-up demand. The upshot was that by Christmas 1963, the US had fallen hard for the Beatles. In February, they touched down in the US for the first time (all except for Ringo Starr, who had once been there to see his sister) and were greeted by thousands of teenage girls at JFK Airport, which had just been renamed in honour of the slain president.

Their manager Brian Epstein had negotiated for a prime slot on the Ed Sullivan Show and got it - for two performances in successive weeks. It is difficult to overestimate the audience that this late-night talk show could command in the early 1960s. Hepworth describes it as "the one and only key to the American living room and the nation's heart" and the Beatles certainly made the most of the exposure.

And what exposure it was. When the Nielsen ratings came in after their first TV appearance, it was scarcely believable: 44.6pc of the TV viewing audience had watched their performance, a figure amounting to around 74 million people. It had helped that there had been blanket coverage of the hysteria that had greeted their arrival at JFK and Capitol - who had finally got the proverbial finger out - had plastered thousands of stickers bearing the legend 'The Beatles are coming!' all over New York.

It was the beginning of a transatlantic love affair that would help make the Beatles the biggest group in history and pave the way for countless other bands - including the Stones - to be embraced by the American masses.

Hepworth has long been fixated on pop's 1960s and 1970s golden age. One of his recent books, A Fabulous Creation, looks at how the album as a concept and format enjoyed its greatest innings during that time. And he knows how to spin a yarn - even on subject such as this that has been so frequently traversed.

The veteran writer is an celebrated figure in British publishing. It was he who invented Smash Hits and who brought Q magazine into the world. That music monthly may have ceased publication after 34 years earlier this year, but another of his creations, Mojo, is still going strong.

He covers a lot of ground in his book, charting Anglo-American pop relations in the 20-year period from 1963 to 1983. A lot of space is, rightly, devoted to how both Elton John and David Bowie broke America their way, while the latter part of the book stretches the definition of 'British Invasion' by including coverage of U2's Herculean efforts to make it big Stateside.

"U2," writes Hepworth, "were the real inheritors of the legacy of the British Invasion and in this they enjoyed the massive advantage of speaking the same tongue while not actually being British. They happened to have the nationality that all Americans for some reason believe they have. This was far better than having the nationality that most Americans like to feel they have outgrown."

Later in the book, he writes about how Bono and Co's American success had brought much pride to Ireland. "An Irish acquaintance recently told me how his father, who used to rail about the racket his young son made in his bedroom in the early days of U2, was mollified by the sight of them on the cover of Time magazine. Here was a band, an Irish band, and suddenly America was taking them seriously."

The idea of America taking fledgling bands seriously may seem like a quaint, out-of-date notion, but it still holds true today. Ed Sullivan may be long gone, but airtime on Jimmy Fallon's show for instance remains a very big deal. Just ask Fontaines DC or Hozier.

'Overpaid, Oversexed and Over There' by David Hepworth (Bantam Press) is out next week

