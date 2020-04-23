| 4.8°C Dublin

When The Beatles tried to get back to their roots

 

A broken-hearted people: Let it Be was released a month after Paul McCartney called time on the band Expand
The Beatles&#039; rooftop gig in January 1969 Expand

The Beatles' rooftop gig in January 1969

Its original working title was Get Back. It was a name chosen to reflect the fact that The Beatles were attempting returning to their roots - making straight-up rock once more. But, like so much to do with the final album the band released, its title would disappear. And when it finally saw the light of day half a century ago, as a special album and book box-set on May 8, 1970, the most celebrated quartet in pop music history wanted little to do with it, or each other.

Let It Be - named after Paul McCartney's song on the album and an accompanying documentary film - came out almost a month after The Beatles had formally split. And, thanks to an overwrought production job from producer-for-hire Phil Spector, much of it sounded quite unlike anything they made before - a fact that would rankle with McCartney for decades to come.

Of the 12 studio albums they made in a sensationally fertile recording period between 1962 and 1969 - and few, now, regard Magical Mystery Tour as a studio album proper - none was more controversial or as arduously assembled as Let It Be.