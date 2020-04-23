When The Beatles tried to get back to their roots

Its original working title was Get Back. It was a name chosen to reflect the fact that The Beatles were attempting returning to their roots - making straight-up rock once more. But, like so much to do with the final album the band released, its title would disappear. And when it finally saw the light of day half a century ago, as a special album and book box-set on May 8, 1970, the most celebrated quartet in pop music history wanted little to do with it, or each other.

Let It Be - named after Paul McCartney's song on the album and an accompanying documentary film - came out almost a month after The Beatles had formally split. And, thanks to an overwrought production job from producer-for-hire Phil Spector, much of it sounded quite unlike anything they made before - a fact that would rankle with McCartney for decades to come.

Of the 12 studio albums they made in a sensationally fertile recording period between 1962 and 1969 - and few, now, regard Magical Mystery Tour as a studio album proper - none was more controversial or as arduously assembled as Let It Be.

And, yet, while it was the final album they released, it wasn't the last they made. Abbey Road was written and recorded after Let It Be's fractious sessions, but was in shops some eight months before. Somehow, the four had managed to patch up their differences and deliver one last masterpiece together - an album their long-standing producer George Martin would later say was his favourite of the lot.

But that was in the summer of 1969. At the beginning of the year, divisions were really starting to show and the pressure of having to deliver yet more new music for a public fixated on their every utterance was troubling each and every one.

Rehearsals began in January 1969 at Twickenham Film Studios as part of a film which would depict the band returning to live performance. They had, essentially, given up touring after a show at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, in August 1966. The so-called Beatlemania had become so intense that the group couldn't hear themselves play. So, they set about focusing on work in the studio - and made some of the greatest albums ever, not least Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

But in the final year of the decade, there was a desire to get back on the road again - and with an obligation to make one more film under a four-movie deal inked with United Artists, they opted for a fly-on-the-wall style documentary rather than the sort of high-jinks caper typified by the Magical Mystery Tour movie.

But rather than being a film about how an album was made, Let It Be - directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg - became a document about how the band fell apart. Almost as soon as sessions begun, cracks started to appear.

John Lennon, for instance, hated 'Let It Be' (the song) and disliked the direction that McCartney seemed determined to take, once quipping that it was little more than "granny music". And George Harrison was so frustrated with the endless quarreling that he briefly quit the band. US musician Billy Preston, newly signed to The Beatles' Apple label, was hastily drafted in to help with keyboards.

The final product that engineer Glyn Johns had salvaged from hours of tapes was decidedly scrappy and The Beatles' then manager Allen Klein was unhappy with what he heard. It was Klein who brought Phil Spector in for a repair job.

While Spector was applying his trademark lush 'wall of sound' stamp on a number of the album's tracks, the band were busy making Abbey Road. And while tensions hadn't gone away, that special alchemy between Lennon and McCartney was back - and Harrison was demonstrating just how distinguished a songwriter he could be. It was a pointer about just how remarkable The Beatles could have been in the 1970s.

But that never happened. The meddling of Klein and Spector on Let It Be would lead to irrecoverable differences. The die was cast when McCartney heard what the producer had done to 'The Long and Winding Road' - a song that was among those he was most proud of at the time. It's easy to understand why he was dismayed. Listening to the recording today, the florid arrangements seem overdone and, in parts, faintly histrionic, especially as the songwriter had envisaged it as something of a spare, unadorned ballad in which his earnest vocal would take centre stage.

McCartney requested that the song be restored to its original form, but when that request was ignored, he announced his departure from The Beatles.

By the time of Let It Be's release, he had already brought out a solo album, McCartney - although he was not the first Beatle to deliver a solo record: Harrison had been first out of the blocks in 1968, with the largely instrumental Wonderwall Music, and Lennon and followed quickly after with the experimental Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins.

With the band announcing their split in April 1970 - a huge story at the time - there was enormous interest in what would be their last album. And, in the US, there were advance orders of almost four million copies - the largest for any album ever up to that point.

Intriguingly, the album - which, as mentioned, came in box-set form with an accompanying book - would not be available in its own right until November of that year. And The Beatles wouldn't formally dissolve until the December following McCartney's lawsuit.

Critical reaction at the time was poor. The NME wrote: "If the new Beatles' soundtrack is to be their last then it will stand as a cheapskate epitaph, a cardboard tombstone, a sad and tatty end to a musical fusion which wiped clean and drew again the face of pop."

Rolling Stone's reviewer didn't mince his words either: "Musically, boys, you passed the audition. In terms of having the judgment to avoid either over-producing yourselves or casting the fate of your get-back statement to the most notorious of all over-producers, you didn't."

While Lennon, Harrison and Ringo Starr seemed content to simply forget about the album and move on with their solo careers, McCartney refused to be sated. In 2003, 33 years after it first came out, he released Let It Be... Naked, which he said was close in spirit to the sort of album they were trying to make.

Virtually all of Spector's adornments were removed; 'Dig It' and 'Maggie Mae' were excised and replaced by 'Don't Let Me Down', which had been the B-side of 'Get Back'. McCartney also stripped away the studio banter that Spector had included, including the snippet of Lennon singing 'Danny Boy' at the end of the rousing and playful 'One after 909'.

The final months of The Beatles have long intrigued cultural historians - and the period will be the subject of a new feature-length documentary film, out in cinemas this September (assuming the coronavirus is under some sort of control). The Beatles: Get Back, made by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, will apparently feature never-before-seen footage of the band in studio, as well as all 42 minutes of their famous impromptu gig on the London rooftop of their Apple HQ.

It's an autumn treat for all of us still enraptured by this most stunning of bands.