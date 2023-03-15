| 10.3°C Dublin

What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell dies aged 71

His music was frequently sampled in the songs of hip-hop artists, including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Common.

Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

By Associated Press Reporter

Bobby Caldwell, a singer of R&B, soul, adult contemporary and American standard music who had a major hit in 1978 with What You Won’t Do For Love, has died aged 71.

Caldwell’s wife Mary Caldwell told The Associated Press that he died in her arms at their home in Great Meadows, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

