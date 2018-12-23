What is the ‘gun lean’? Jesse Lingard’s celebration mimics drill dance craze

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has captured the attention of music fans with a celebration called the “gun lean”. But what is it?

The dance move hails from a track with the same name by Russ, which features an accompanying routine in which the drill rapper and a host of others raise their right and left shoulders one after another and say “left, right, left, right”.

The song has already gone viral since its release in the week, receiving more than 850,000 streams in the space of two days.

Russ Gun Lean is too wavy pic.twitter.com/9qlEcPhbT6 — GIF KING JEMEL/JOF (@JemelOneFive) December 21, 2018

Amid its popularity, some on Twitter predicted that Lingard – who previously mimicked the “hype dance” from video game Fortnite – would reference the craze the next time he scored a goal.

Lingard to Gun Lean first 5/1. — anita (@neetss_) December 21, 2018

LINGARD DOING THE GUN LEAN TODAY. ITS ONLY WRITTEN IN THE STARS — kev (@cashcvrti) December 22, 2018

He duly did so after scoring a penalty against Cardiff City on Saturday, and it wasn’t lost on those who were fans of the song.

“Lingard 110% took that penalty from Pogba so he can gun lean. Nothing is going to change my mind,” said @_Nomics.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright also tweeted a clip of the goal, with the words “right, left”.

Did Jesse Lingard just do the gun lean?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Aaron Wan-Bisscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) December 22, 2018

Lingard 110% took that penalty from Pogba so he can gun lean.



Nothing is going to change my mind — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) December 22, 2018

While Lingard was the first big-name player to gun lean, supporters of fifth tier Leyton Orient were quick to point out another player who had got there first.

Young striker Josh Koroma pulled the move after scoring the National League table topper’s first goal against Chesterfield – a full three hours before the United star.

Josh Koroma (probably) the first player in English football to drop the gun lean celebration yet Lingard gets all the attention for doing it hours AFTER smh. pic.twitter.com/iJJXH1HOD5 — Nino Barone (@NinoBarone27) December 23, 2018

Press Association