‘What a moment’: Reaction as Sir David Attenborough surprises Glastonbury
The naturalist surprised fans on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, prompting loud cheers.
Festival-goers have praised the “amazing” nature of Glastonbury after Sir David Attenborough made a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage.
The broadcaster and naturalist introduced a four-minute extended trailer for the BBC’s new series Seven Worlds, One Planet – drawing huge cheers from the crowds gathered ahead of Kylie Minogue’s performance.
The biggest cheer of the afternoon at #Glastonbury2019 went to Sir David Attenborough ❤️— BBC (@BBC) June 30, 2019
He introduced Seven Worlds, One Planet a new @BBCOne series on the Pyramid Stage. 🙌#SevenWorldsOnePlanet 🌍 pic.twitter.com/rppPUk5gzT
Sir David’s moment on the main stage had been announced just an hour and a half beforehand and was commended by the event’s co-founder Emily Eavis.
David Attenborough live on the Pyramid. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/1PkR7hKkxA— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 30, 2019
“David Attenborough live on the Pyramid,” she tweeted. “What a moment.”
Many on social media claimed Sir David was greeted by the loudest cheer of the festival as he graced the stage.
I was half a mile from the Pyramid Stage - the roar of the crowd when Sir David Attenborough came on was incredible https://t.co/IjLEYS2DQu— Richard Betts (@richardabetts) June 30, 2019
“I was half a mile from the Pyramid Stage – the roar of the crowd when Sir David Attenborough came on was incredible,” tweeted @richardabetts.
Sir David’s speech celebrated the work of Glastonbury in banning single-use plastic bottles from the Somerset event this year, and for many his speech was part of a greater appreciation for the festival as a whole.
Just watched Babymetal followed by a speech by David Attenborough - thank you @GlastoFest— Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) June 30, 2019
DJ Annie Mac tweeted: “Just watched Babymetal followed by a speech by David Attenborough – thank you (Glastonbury).”
Festival-goer @allywolf wrote: “Not gonna make Jeff Goldblum. Secret David Attenborough set on pyramid stage” might be the best text I have ever written.
“@GlastoFest you are amazing.”
“Not gonna make Jeff Goldblum. Secret David Attenborough set on pyramid stage” might be the best text I have ever written. @GlastoFest you are amazing .— allywolf (@allywolf) June 30, 2019
Actor and musician Goldblum played a jazz set on the West Holts Stage at 2pm on Sunday, sporting some zebra-print trousers.
Jeff Goldblum - in zebra print trousers - is having a casual chat with the crowd at West Holts 20 minutes before the start of his set with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. MW pic.twitter.com/EqBoUyzr1f— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 30, 2019
Finally for some the appearance of Sir David on the Pyramid Stage was a little too much to handle.
Peak hungover level: me crying watching David Attenborough live from Glastonbury— eilís 🌻 (@eilis_walsh) June 30, 2019
“Peak hungover level: me crying watching David Attenborough live from Glastonbury,” said Twitter user @eilis_walsh.
Press Association