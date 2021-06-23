Westlife ‘saddened’ as Cork summer shows postponed for second time

Westlife have officially postponed their Irish summer gigs for 2021.

The boyband who were due to play two shows in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this August, have said they are “incredibly saddened” that the shows will not go ahead as planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish band confirmed the news to ticket holders via email today, which was sent by Ticketmaster.

“We are incredibly saddened to announce that due to the most recent government Covid guidelines around the delay in lifting of restrictions across Ireland, we are unable to proceed with our shows at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork this summer,” said the band.

This is the second time the highly anticipated reunion tour spanning five continents has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The two gigs were planned for August 12 and 13, and ticket holders are encouraged to “hold on” to tickets for next August.

Westlife shows across the UK have also been postponed.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage and to see you all again when it’s safe to do so. Much love”, said the statement.

The band which split in 2012 got back together in 2019, adding that the split would allow them to begin a “very exciting new chapter”.

The boyband released their twelfth studio album this year after signing a new record deal with East West Records, which is owned and distributed by Warner Music.

In February, Westlife announced they had parted ways with their old record label EMI Records by “mutual consent”.