Westlife put T-shirt on sale to raise funds for music industry workers

Westlife have started selling a T-shirt to raise funds for music industry workers who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Money raised by sales of the clothing will go towards the Crew Nation global relief fund.

The Irish boyband were forced to cancel a number of tour dates because of the virus outbreak.

Our concerts would not be possible without so many incredibly talented people behind-the-scenes. If you can, please help us in supporting the amazing crews out there through the @LiveNation #CrewNation fund. All net proceeds will be donated! 🌈â¤ https://t.co/zuU84LiAhA pic.twitter.com/5zU10TRZGP — Westlife (@westlifemusic) April 24, 2020

Band member Nicky Byrne said: “We will all come back stronger from this.

“We have got to stay positive, we will get through this together.

“This is our small way of doing something to help.”

The T-shirt, which was designed by band member Mark Feehily, is on sale on the band’s website for £25.

A statement from the group said: “Our concerts would not be possible without so many incredibly talented people behind the scenes.

“The live music industry, like so many others, is being hit hard by the impact of the pandemic.

“If you can, please help us in supporting the amazing crews out there through the Live Nation #CrewNation fund.

“All proceeds of our limited edition Crew Nation T-shirt will be donated.”

