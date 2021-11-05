Westlife add second date for the Aviva Stadium due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Westlife has added a second date for its The Wild Dreams Tour in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

After tickets went on sale this morning, promoters MCD said an extra date was added due to “phenomenal demand”.

The first show takes place on Friday, July 8, 2022, and the second night has been confirmed for Saturday, July 9.

Tickets for the extra date are now on sale on Ticketmaster.ie. The Irish band will also play in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Speaking previously at the launch of the gigs, the band’s lead singer Shane Filan said the group cannot wait to perform live in Dublin again.

It comes as Westlife recently recorded their 12th album.

Due to Covid-19, the latest album was recorded remotely, with band’s members Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne all recording their vocals separately.





