West Belfast rappers Kneecap: ‘You don’t have to be a Che Guevara-type to not want the British government to be occupying your land’

The controversial trio tear into Brexit, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leo Varadkar, the Queen, political violence and Bono 

Kneecap are one of the most incendiary live acts you'll see these days Expand

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Móglaí Bap, of republican rap trio Kneecap, had a unique formal admission into Christianity. “I was baptised at a mass rock in the Colin Glen Forest, a place where Catholics would congregate during the Penal Law days,” he says.

A British Army helicopter hovered over us as I was splashed with some holy water. I suppose a load of Fenians walking into a forest speaking Irish was suspicious to them.”

Along with fellow rapper Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí (they all have pseudonyms), Kneecap have aroused suspicion and praise in equal measure since they formed in 2017.

