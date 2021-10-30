West Belfast rappers Kneecap: ‘You don’t have to be a Che Guevara-type to not want the British government to be occupying your land’

Móglaí Bap, of republican rap trio Kneecap, had a unique formal admission into Christianity. “I was baptised at a mass rock in the Colin Glen Forest, a place where Catholics would congregate during the Penal Law days,” he says.

“A British Army helicopter hovered over us as I was splashed with some holy water. I suppose a load of Fenians walking into a forest speaking Irish was suspicious to them.”

Along with fellow rapper Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí (they all have pseudonyms), Kneecap have aroused suspicion and praise in equal measure since they formed in 2017.

They have been on Channel 4 News, BBC2’s Newsnight and the subject of documentaries on Vice TV in America.

They say their music is effectively banned by RTÉ and the BBC. They were briefly banned by Facebook too. When they played a sold-out show in New York in 2020, it was without DJ Próvaí, who was denied a US visa to enter the country.

They have become hugely popular closer to home, selling out venues across Ireland and the UK (Irish chef Richard Corrigan, a big fan, went to their gig in London and afterwards cooked for them at his restaurant in Piccadilly, Bentley’s).

Hipster British magazine i-D wrote that Kneecap were “reinventing the Irish language for a new generation” with their “controversial performances, incendiary lyrics and unapologetic bilingualism.”

Unapologetic is putting it mildly.

In 2018, they mocked anti-drug paramilitaries in their video for their song ‘Interlude’. In March 2019, during a gig at UCD, they were removed from the stage by security when the crowd began chanting ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’.

“Hahaha, we were f**ked off the stage hahha, f**k me,” the band tweeted.

In March of that year, they performed their most controversial gig to date. At the Empire in Belfast (24 hours after two members of the British royal family pulled pints for photographers at the same venue), Kneecap led chants of “Get your Brits out!” at their show.

The DUP’s Christopher Stalford said on the following night’s BBC news: “If someone were to say, ‘Get out!’ to any group of people, what would that make them? I think it’s really sad that this was literally the day after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were there.”

“For us, the line between politics and life is very thin,” Mo Chara says. “The things that we engage in, we don’t really see as politics. They are subject matters that happen to be in front of our faces every morning when we wake up.

"So when we’re talking about ‘Get your Brits out’, it is not a massive political statement up North.”

Móglaí Bap adds: “It’s pretty standard up here that people have that view. You don’t have to be a Che Guevara-type to not want the British government to be occupying your land. But we don’t see ourselves as big political spokespersons for any movement.”

The video for the song Get Your Brits Out features an image of the Queen in a bra. “She is a big fan of the song. I heard she listens to it every night in bed with the corgis at Buckingham Palace,” says Mo Chara. “She has great taste in music.”

The lyrics appear to centre on an imaginary night out on the town taking ecstasy with the DUP.

“Arlene’s throwing shapes off a yoke [slang for a tab of E] nearly killed her,” they rap, “Jeffrey Donaldson’s lost all his filters.”

Kneecap took time out from working on their new album (due out next summer, they say) for our interview in a hotel in Newry last week. They drank flat whites, cappuccinos, herbal teas and talked politics.

“I know f**k all about Brexit, but it’s great to see fuel shortages in England,” says Móglaí Bap. “It’s nice to see the Brits struggling for a change, with their own wee man-made fuel famine,” adds Mo Chara.

He feels that the North has changed for the better. “But we’re still working on breaking the connection with Westminster. So we’re not ruled by any swine-shagging Tories who couldn’t give a flute about the working class.”

There are limited tickets left for their gigs this week at the 1,000+ capacity Leisureland in Galway and the 1,300 capacity Telegraph Building in Belfast, and the 1,400-capacity 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, on November 16. After that, says, Móglaí, “We are going to do five nights at the 3 Arena next year and buy a house next door to Bono. And abuse him every time he leaves the house.”

They spotted the U2 singer in the green area of Electric Picnic a few years ago. Mo Chara recalls: “We thought, ‘F**k it, when are we going to see Bono again? We might as well haul abuse at him.’ But all his bouncers around him were stopping our soundwaves.”

DJ Próvai adds: “I shouted over, ‘Bono!’ He went to walk over, thinking I was going to give him loads of praise. I then shouted, ‘Bono, you’re a f**king lizard’ He turned on his heels.”

Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara, both in their mid-20s, are from West Belfast. They call themselves Good Friday Agreement Babies. “We all grew up listening to rebel music,” says Móglaí Bap, “like The Dubliners and The Wolfe Tones.”

“No,” objects Mo Chara, “The Wolfe Tones are shite.”

In March 2017, before the Irish Language Act march in Northern Ireland, on the eve of the legislation which would give Irish equal status with English, Mo and a friend were nabbed by police when they were spray-painting ‘Cearta’ (which translates as ‘rights’) on a bus shelter. Mo got away, but his friend was arrested.

“He was kept in for the night. He refused to speak English to them.”

Not long after, Mo and Móglaí wrote their first song together as Kneecap, C.E.A.R.T.A. There were references in Irish to the RUC not being welcome, hitting Gardaí, dealing drugs, and legalising marijuana in a United Ireland.

“We were interested in doing something musically before the spray-painting incident. Then the undercover cops pushed us over the edge.”

In his early 30s, DJ Próvaí, from Cregan in Derry (“cops and journalists weren’t popular there”), joined Kneecap and supplied the beats and music.

Of his influences, he says: “When I was 14 there was an indoor market in Derry, and I used to buy knock-off CDs for a fiver. I remember buying Eminem’s first album and being blown away.”

He wears a tricolour balaclava when they perform. Explains Móglaí Bap: “He was a teacher when we first started. That’s why he wore the balaclava.”

“We’d thought we’ll put this one tune out,” says Mo Chara. “We weren’t planning on doing any more, but we got such a massive reception to C.E.A.R.T.A. instantly. We were like, ‘Holy f**k’.”

“Nothing else existed like C.E.A.R.T.A. before,” says Móglaí Bap. “We were f**king with people’s heads and their preconceptions of what we were about.

"We kind of fed off the fact that people were going to be sharing the song on social media without even thinking, because they have heard it was ‘Irish language and hip-hop – oh, it will be about lovely mountains and hills!’”

There are roars of laughter.

“So Sinn Féin politicians were all sharing it, and the next day they all had to delete it – because of the references towards the police that weren’t very endearing, because Sinn Féin are police board members.”

In 2018, they followed it up with Amach Anocht.

"It’s about going out partying,” says Móglaí. “Songs in the Irish language are usually about love. And farming.”

“Most Irish hip-hop is just rhyming words,” says Mo Chara, “and the first Irish words that come into their head, mostly.”

Kneecap are very different to all that. To rap in Irish – mostly – was not a big political decision. “We grew up in the North,” says Mo Chara. “That was the culture. That was the surroundings we were in. We spoke Irish. So it was natural to sing in Irish.”

“In a colonised country, speaking your own language seems a big statement – when it is just speaking your own language,” says DJ Próvaí. “If we were speaking Korean, nobody would be batting an eye.”

The humour in their music is out of necessity.

"We give the music a lighter touch sometimes, because we come from a place that was very serious over the last 40 years,” says Móglaí Bap. Their 2019 track Fenian C**ts is a progressive classic, marked by lyrical artistry. Over laid-back old-school hip-hop, the song deals with sex across religious and cultural divides in Northern Ireland.

Courtesy of some compelling wordplay in Irish and English, you’re told the tale of a Catholic boy going back to a Protestant girl’s flat, where there is a Union Jack bedsheet.

Post-coital, they banter: “Are you a Fenian, a dúirt sí liom?/You should have told me that before I let ya smack my bum/Well, I’ve got no time for republican scum.”

If you can move past the title, it’s an engaging caricature and is seriously funny satire. “It’s a modern Romeo and Juliet,” insists Mo Chara.

“Fenian C**ts is about us doing some cross-community loving – trying to break down barriers and taking off pants,” adds Móglaí Bap “That’s what it is. It’s the joke about the Catholic/Protestant love story basically. We’re trying to turn it on its head, and make it a bit saucier.”

“We’d call ourselves Fenian c**ts anyway,” says Mo. “So it’s not something for anyone to get offended by.”

Would they endorse any political party in the North? “Oh, f**k no,” says Mo Chara. “That’s not our job. We’re here to make music.”

“Decent f**king music,” says Móglaí Bap before DJ Próvaí adds: “Politicians will promise you the earth, and then give you a kick in the balls.”

“We are not spearheading some political movement of the Irish youth. We’re just here to do music,” repeats Móglaí Bap. “And if some people are upset, happy days. That’s a bonus.”

“We are a group of people,” he says, “who keep a shovel full of shite on the kitchen table to keep the flies off the butter.”

Keeping the flies off the butter notwithstanding, Kneecap have denounced TV news crews peddling "poverty porn” of working-class youths rioting in Belfast in 2020. As for the recent controversy concerning Nigel Farage being duped into creating a video message with pro-IRA message, Móglaí was amused.

“I was in stitches watching it. I don’t think he knew what he was talking about. He looks like a fat frog who just died."

They don’t have much time for mainstream political leaders. What do they think of Boris Johnson?

"The problem is that Boris Johnson is so comical. But the uncomical thing is that his party are the government – the people who control the budget here, and control a lot of the things going on here,” says Móglaí Bap.

“That’s the problem with Boris. He’s funny and comical, but people forget his policies are impacting people.”

And Leo Varadkar?

DJ Próvaí leaps in: “He’s shafted the music industry down South. He is a career political.”

Only Mary Lou McDonald gets the thumbs up. Says Móglaí Bap: “Ah, Mary Lou’s dead-on.”

What about Sinn Féin?

"We support anyone who wants to better our community and free Ireland,” he says.

Do they support violence for political ends?

"Only when it’s Nelson Mandela doing it.”

No doubt Móglaí Bap has his tongue firmly in his cheek.

Mo has his own take on it.

"It depends on the context,” he says, adding he’d advocate someone having a “quiet word” with Jacob Rees-Mogg, “if it meant they could get their child a scrambler, or even a free school dinner.”

He and Móglaí Bap live in a house together just off the Falls Road. “It’s a terrace estate with walls as thin as f**king paper. The neighbours were partying away last night. I thought they were fighting,” says Mo.

“Our street is sound, like. Everyone gets on. There is no hassle.”

How did they come up with the band name? Móglaí Bap, who had earlier sworn blind that he went to Eton with Boris Johnson, pipes up with a story of dubious authenticity.

“DJ Próvaí kneecapped a fella once, it was for shagging his auntie. And we thought it was a great story, so we got the name out of that.”

As they stand up to head back from Newry to West Belfast, DJ Próvaí reaches into his trousers, takes his infamous balaclava out of his underpants, and offers it to me.

Mo Chara smiles. “It’s not every day we’re in a nice hotel like the Canal Court. Can we go to the spa and the sauna before we go back to West Belfast?”

Kneecap play Galways’s Leisureland on Thursday, Belfast’s Telegraph Building on Saturday and Dublin’s Olympia on November 16