Jewellery, clothing, contractual documents and a signed guitar are among more than 400 items available at an auction of Elvis Presley-related memorabilia at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Well, it’s one for the money…online bidding open for Elvis memorabilia

Elvis Presley Enterprises has said online bidding is now open for The Auction at Graceland, part of the Elvis Week celebration in August.

The celebration of the late singer and actor’s life and career draws fans each year to Memphis and Graceland, Presley’s former home-turned-museum.

Elvis Week coincides with the anniversary of Presley’s death on August 16 1977.

The August 13 auction will include a black tuxedo made for Presley’s 1969 Film, The Trouble With Girls, a diamond ring he gave to musician JD Sumner, and an agreement signed in 1955 by Presley giving Colonel Tom Parker part of Presley’s publishing rights

