Weezer released a surprise covers album and reaction has been mixed

American band Weezer have released a surprise album of cover versions, but not everyone is happy.

The 90s nerd-rock heroes, whose biggest hit was 1994’s Buddy Holly, were trending on social media throughout Thursday after dropping The Teal Album, the band’s 12th record, early in the morning UK time.

The 11-track album covers songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, including the band’s take on power ballad anthem Africa by Toto, pop classic Take On Me by A-Ha, and even Michael Jackson’s hit Billie Jean.

Not everyone welcomed the news.

I'm convinced that at some point Weezer made a conscious decision to stop being a band per se and turn themselves into weird impersonation of a band. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 24, 2019

Although there were some fans sharing love for the record.

Now on repeat. This is making me feel better about the world today. Thanks @Weezer https://t.co/egSPck16Hh — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 24, 2019

Weezer’s cover of “Take On Me” is everything I didn’t know I needed 💯 pic.twitter.com/QfnM3qPMjB — IAmRyanBlue (@ImRyanBlue) January 24, 2019

I can’t wait to dance to this Mr. Blue Sky cover at Weezer’s Coachella set and I’m not sorry — Ira (@ira) January 24, 2019

And it was Weezer’s version of 1999 R&B classic No Scrubs by TLC that seemed brought the strongest reaction.

Weezer covering No Scrubs is the most Weezer thing to ever Weezer — Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) January 24, 2019

I made it through ten seconds — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 24, 2019

I never thought I needed @Weezer’s take on No Scrubs, but I did. Thanks. @RiversCuomo & Co. pic.twitter.com/Jh7JFTCX1E — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) January 24, 2019

Listening to @Weezer cover No Scrubs like pic.twitter.com/jO1lIftX9W — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) January 24, 2019

No Scrubs. Weezer are covering No Scrubs.



I'm more upset about this than I have any right to be. — Rae Johnston (@raejohnston) January 24, 2019

Weezer's cover of No Scrubs is amazing — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 24, 2019

The band’s 13th record, called “The Black Album”, is due out on March 1.

Press Association