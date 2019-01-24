Entertainment Music

Thursday 24 January 2019

Weezer released a surprise covers album and reaction has been mixed

The band’s twelfth record includes covers of Africa by Toto, Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean and No Scrubs by TLC.

Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo performing on the main stage at the Carling Weekend music festival in Reading.
By Alastair Reid, Press Association

American band Weezer have released a surprise album of cover versions, but not everyone is happy.

The 90s nerd-rock heroes, whose biggest hit was 1994’s Buddy Holly, were trending on social media throughout Thursday after dropping The Teal Album, the band’s 12th record, early in the morning UK time.

The 11-track album covers songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, including the band’s take on power ballad anthem Africa by Toto, pop classic Take On Me by A-Ha, and even Michael Jackson’s hit Billie Jean.

Not everyone welcomed the news.

Although there were some fans sharing love for the record.

And it was Weezer’s version of 1999 R&B classic No Scrubs by TLC that seemed brought the strongest reaction.

The band’s 13th record, called “The Black Album”, is due out on March 1.

