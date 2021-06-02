Niall Horan and Anne-Marie in their music video for 'Our Song'

Musicians Niall Horan and Anne-Marie said they wrote and recorded their new collaboration Our Song in just two hours.

The duet is about having a special song with your partner which then becomes tainted when you break up.

Anne-Marie said she came up with the concept for the tune as she can’t listen to a song that reminds her of her ex-partner, who she now hates.

"When I was on the way to the studio a song came on the radio that I had with my ex, who I now hate, and I can’t listen to it anymore without gritting my teeth,” the British popstar told RTÉ’s 2FM.

"So, I thought to myself...how many people have that one song that was their song in that relationship, or friendship, or whatever, and now it’s tainted?

"So, I went to the studio and said to Niall ‘Imagine this’ and he picked up the guitar, started playing that riff that you hear in the song and that was it words were flowing out of us, we recorded it and wrote it in two hours.”

When asked if it’s the quickest he’s ever written a song, Niall laughed and said he’s written a song in 10 minutes before.

"I’ve written songs in like 10 minutes but that's because I knew exactly what I wanted to say,” the Mullingar native said.

“It can be either 10 minutes, two hours or I’ve spent about six months writing a song on my last album. It can be however long you want it to be.

“We were very lucky though that Anne-Marie had that concept, it was very relatable."

The former One Direction member said they were lucky to produce a song so quickly, as he often leaves a studio with nothing recorded.

"We got very lucky as these things can go one or two ways,” he said. “You can book in two or three days in the studio and come out with zero, I’ve done that, I do that on a weekly basis to be honest.

"It was good for it to fall into place really easily, we ended up writing three songs in two days.”

Anne-Marie said Niall was always an artist she wanted to collaborate with, and that the duet came together after he heard her speaking about him on the radio.

"I always loved Niall's voice and the more I was asked in interviews ‘Who do you want to collaborate with?’ Niall kept popping into my head,” she said.

"And I think he heard it on a radio interview that I did so he messaged me saying we should get in the studio and then this song came about.”