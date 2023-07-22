‘We decided to put the madness on record’: the story of Zooropa, the album that took U2 by surprise

The band’s creativity was running high after the US leg of the Zoo TV tour and they didn’t let it go to waste, even when that meant commuting between a Dublin studio and their European shows

If U2 ever feared that their early 1990s creative reboot would be a commercial failure, they need not have worried. Not only did Achtung Baby do typical U2 business — shifting seven million copies in its first three months — but they also sold 2.9 million tickets for the groundbreaking, audiovisual Zoo TV Tour that supported the album. And that was just for the three legs they did in 1992.

That year, they played 104 shows with the US dates alone grossing $67m — comfortably beating all the competition. In November, after a four-night stand in Mexico City, they took a six-month break before resuming the tour. The fourth leg would be dubbed Zooropa, a nod to all the European dates that had been lined up — including shows in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Dublin’s RDS Showgrounds.

Having had one of the busiest couple of years in their career to date, most expected them to take some well deserved time out.

But by the start of 1993, Bono and the Edge were itching to get back into the studio. “We thought we could live a normal life,” the frontman recalled, “and then go back on the road [in May 1993]. But it turns out that your whole way of thinking, your whole body has been geared toward the madness of Zoo TV... So we decided to put the madness on a record. Everybody’s head was spinning, so we thought, why not keep that momentum going?”

Edge was certainly up for it. Disorientated from his marriage breakdown — which had informed several Achtung Baby songs — he wasn’t ready to resume normal life. Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen were reportedly happy to take a break, but the band’s beating heart soon picked up tools and entered Dublin’s Factory studio.

The genesis began with a twentysomething studio boffin, Dubliner Robbie Adams. Having worked on mixing Achtung Baby and served on the sound desk on Zoo TV, he was asked to assemble loops from recordings on the tour that the band could play along to in studio. The idea was that the quartet might be inspired by sounds of their time on the road.

Inspiration soon arrived — and at a much quicker pace than during the torturous sessions for Achtung Baby. The initial plan was to deliver an EP and a handful of new songs they could play each night on the Zooropa leg. But with creativity burning bright, Bono pushed for a full album.

Brian Eno was convinced to come on board once more, but Daniel Lanois — who had worked in tandem with the English producer on every U2 album since 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire — was not available. His focus was on the promotion of his second solo album, For the Beauty of Wynona. Mark ‘Flood’ Ellis stepped into the breach.

With time against them — the decision to make an album rather than an EP was taken just eight weeks before they were due back on the road — the band worked at a much livelier pace than they were used to. The pressure proved beneficial, however, and their relentless jamming in studio soon led to songs or workable fragments of songs.

The title track emerged from the combination of two separate pieces of music and was painstakingly assembled in studio. Eno played what he termed a “squishy, mad synth sound” and the lyrics — which incorporated advertising slogans — were inspired by the cyberpunk author William Gibson. Bono was, apparently, fixated on Gibson’s concept of a future metropolis, which he called ‘the Sprawl’. The idea would also inspire a number of tracks on Arcade Fire’s third album, The Suburbs.

Other songs, including Stay (Faraway, So Close!) and Numb, had begun life during the Achtung Baby sessions before being put in cold storage. The latter is one of just two U2 songs in their entire catalogue in which the Edge sings lead vocals throughout. (The other being Van Diemen’s Land from Rattle and Hum.)

Lemon, Babyface and The Wanderer were brand new songs, conceived in the early sessions for Zooropa. Bono always intended for The Wanderer to be the closing track, a comparatively conventional song to stand in marked contrast to the futuristic title track, which opens the album.

He sung early versions of the song but felt he couldn’t waste the opportunity to use a guest vocalist in the form of Johnny Cash, who was in Dublin in early 1993. Intriguingly, it was far from a foregone conclusion that Cash’s version would be used in the final cut — some favoured Bono’s original vocals.

The Man in Black may have long been a legendary figure in music history, but by 1993 his stock had fallen. Cash’s appearance on Zooropa would signal the start of a late career renaissance. The following year came the first of five albums made with Rick Rubin as part of the so-called American Series.

Rolling Stone would be especially captivated by The Wanderer, noting that the song “defies both the U2 and Cash canons, combining rhythmic and textural elements of Nineties synth-pop with a Countrypolitan lament fit for the closing credits of a ’70s western”.

As a band who have often tied themselves up in knots in the studio, there was little surprise that much work was still to be done when U2 had to go back on the road. Rather than delay its release, the four opted to fly back to Dublin during short gaps on the tour. They would often work through the night and then get the red-eye to whichever city they were playing next. Clayton described the schedule as “about the craziest thing you could do to yourself”.

With Eno and Flood set to work on new projects, there was even more urgency than normal in trying to get the album done. Roughly 20 tracks had been recorded for Zooropa, with 10 making the final track list. The result is, surely, the most eclectic album U2 have ever made — a companion piece to Achtung Baby, for sure, but also a collection that defies easy categorisation. Bono later called it “an album of disjointed, experimental pop”.

Several tracks that failed to make the album showed up elsewhere. Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me was used on the soundtrack to Batman Forever in 1995, while three other songs, If God Will Send His Angels, If You Wear That Velvet Dress and Wake Up Dead Man surfaced on the next U2 album, 1997’s Pop.

Zooropa, which was released in July when the band were on tour in Italy, was generally well received by critics. Rolling Stone praised it as “a daring, imaginative coda to Achtung Baby” while the New York Times suggested that “the new songs seem destined not for stadiums… but for late-night radio shows and private listening through headphones”. The latter assessment turned out to be largely true: only Stay (Faraway, So Close!) and the title song have been widely played on the road. Babyface, by contrast, has only been aired in five U2 shows; The Wanderer in just two.

Closer to home, Bill Graham — an early champion of the band — wrote perceptively in Hot Press about Edge’s contribution: “He’s less of a guitar hitman than their sound effects handyman.” His expanded role meant he was credited as co-producer for the first time on a U2 album. Trivia fans may be interested to note that his other co-producer credit is on this year’s album of reworked tracks, Songs of Surrender.

In recent years, U2 have rarely missed the opportunity to release special editions of their albums. Consequently, few were surprised with the announcement of a 30th anniversary limited edition of Zooropa, featuring transparent yellow vinyl. It will be on sale in October to coincide with U2’s autumn residency at a new, bleeding-edge concert venue in Las Vegas.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere — to give it its official and unwieldy title — kicks off on September 29. Songs from the disjointed, experimental Zooropa are likely to feature prominently.