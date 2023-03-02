| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Shorter was a founding member of two of the most seminal jazz groups – Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and the Miles Davis Quintet.

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter (Claude Paris/AP) Expand

Close

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter (Claude Paris/AP)

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter (Claude Paris/AP)

Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter (Claude Paris/AP)

By Associated Press

Wayne Shorter, an influential jazz innovator whose lyrical, complex jazz compositions and pioneering saxophone playing sounded through more than half a century of American music, has died aged 89.

Shorter died on Thursday in Los Angeles, a representative for the musician said. No cause of death was given.

Most Watched

Privacy