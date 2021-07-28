Waxing lyrical – Little Mix honoured at Madame Tussauds

A staff member puts the finishing touches to the wax figures of Little Mix (Aaron Chown/PA)

Waxworks of girl group Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

The statues show the Shout Out To My Ex group as a four-piece before the departure of Jesy Nelson last December.

The lifelike figures show Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, minus their current baby bumps, seated in chairs while Jade Thirlwall and Nelson stand behind them.

The group are all wearing brightly coloured outfits, with Nelson in a purple furry hat and pink snakeskin trousers, Pinnock in a pink blazer, Thrilwall in a bright green dress and gloves and Edwards in thigh-high white stockings.

The waxworks were unveiled at the London tourist attraction on Wednesday, when super-fans got a chance to see them up close for the first time.

Nelson left the group last year after almost a decade together, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Little Mix, which was formed on The X Factor, voiced their support for her and have announced they will continue to record and perform as a trio.

She had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

She has now signed a solo deal with Polydor Records, the British label that is part of Universal Music Group, joining the ranks of The Rolling Stones, Haim, Ellie Goulding and Celeste.