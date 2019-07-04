WATCH: Westlife Dublin Street Karaoke - public tackles 'World of Our Own'

WESTLIFE fever is set to reach Ireland once again as the band hit the stage at Croke Park this weekend.

Nicky, Shane, Mark and Kian will be back in Croker for the first time since 2012 on Friday and Saturday as part of their comeback Twenty Tour.

Independent.ie took the streets of Dublin ahead of the highly-anticipated gigs to find the city's best karaoke singers and see how much they know the band's most iconic hits.

We challenged members of the public to contribute their own style to Westlife's smash hit World Of Our Own and the results are...varied.

Online Editors