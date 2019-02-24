One couple’s engagement party got a little sprinkling of stardust when Taylor Swift turned up to give a surprise performance.

Watch: Taylor Swift was the surprise guest at this couple’s engagement party

Alex Goldschmidt shared a video showing friends and family gathered for a party in Los Angeles to celebrate his engagement to Ross Girard.

Alex is seen making a speech to the crowd in which he says: “There was a person… who sort of played a part in all this and so I would like to welcome, and if you would give a warm welcome to my friend Taylor.”

Swift is then seen entering the party to cheers and whoops of surprise from the guests, before playing an acoustic version of King Of My Heart.

She said: “Alex emailed me and said he was going to do this and that there was a song that was really special to you two called King Of My Heart.

“I’ve come prepared. I’ve been on tour for a while but hopefully it’s still all right.”

In an Instagram post, Alex explained: “I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car. I can’t thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special.”

Alex posted pictures from throughout the day, including the Shake It Off singer meeting friends and family members, and posing before making her surprise entrance.

He also shared images of his proposal from earlier in the day.

Afterwards Alex wrote: “I have never felt so overwhelmed with love and exhaustion in my life.

Dads out here living their best lives. 👏

“Thank you for all the messages. I can’t possibly respond to them all, but know that your love and support means the world to me.

“And holy shit, Taylor Swift is an angel who gives the best gifts.”

