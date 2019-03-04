HE'S a national treasure and the king of Eurovision - and almost 40 years after his first Eurovision win his star shows no signs of fading on the continent either.

WATCH: Johnny Logan surprises biggest fan in Sweden before 6,000 join singalong of 'Hold me now'

On Saturday the legendary Johnny Logan surprised one of his biggest fans in Sweden in front of an adoring audience of 6,000 people.

He appeared on Melodifestivalen - Sweden's mammoth arena tour to select its Eurovision entry - to surprise presenter Kodjo Akolor's mother Grace.

Kodjo's parents moved to Sweden from Ghana in the 1970s after his father got a scholarship to study business.

Eurovision is a national obsession in Sweden, and Grace quickly got hooked after moving - with Johnny Logan's 'Hold me now' her all time favourite song from the contest.

On Saturday's show, Kodjo introduced his mother to the audience before launching into a rendition of her favourite song.

However just seconds later the man himself walked on stage to take over the hit ballad - cue tears from Kodjo's mother and 6,000 Swedes singing along word for word to the classic some 31 years after it triumphed in Brussels, giving Logan his second Eurovision victory.

Meanwhile RTE has remained tight-lipped on who will represent Ireland in this year's contest in Tel Aviv - however an announcement is expected on Friday, just over 24 hours before the official deadline to submit an entry closes.

Sweden meanwhile will select its entry next Saturday, hoping to match Ireland's winning record by taking a seventh win in Israel. The last time Eurovision was hosted in Israel in 1999, Sweden took its fourth crown with Charlotte Perrelli (nee Nilsson)'s 'Take me to your Heaven'.

Online Editors